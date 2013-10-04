エディション:
日本
写真 | 2013年 10月 4日 23:55 JST

A-Rod's career

<p>Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt by Boston Red Sox pitcher Mark Portugal in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston August 15, 1999. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Seattle Mariners baserunner Alex Rodriguez reacts as he dives back safely to first base on a pickoff attempt by Boston Red Sox pitcher Mark Portugal in the fourth inning at Fenway Park in Boston August 15, 1999. REUTERS/Staff

Close
1 / 40
<p>Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team Febmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Texas Rangers player Alex Rodriguez arrives for his first day of spring training camp with his new team February 21, 2001. REUTERS/Staff

Close
2 / 40
<p>Alex Rodriguez playing for the Texas Rangers in 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell</p>

Alex Rodriguez playing for the Texas Rangers in 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Alex Rodriguez playing for the Texas Rangers in 2001. REUTERS/Jeff Mitchell

Close
3 / 40
<p>Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with hostmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Texas Rangers shortstop Alex Rodriguez (L) appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" with host Jay Leno at the NBC studios in Burbank, California March 31, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
4 / 40
<p>Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Stmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Alex Rodriguez laughs before a spring training game at Legends Field in Tampa, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
5 / 40
<p>Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/more

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Alex Rodriguez celebrates hitting his 500th career home run at Yankees Stadium, August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
6 / 40
<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L) at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L)more

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez (R) watches an evening tennis match with his wife Cynthia (L) at the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, New York, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
7 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to clinch the final American League playoff spot in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Ramore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Doug Mientkiewicz (L) and Alex Rodriguez celebrate a 12-4 win over the Tampa Bay Devil Rays to clinch the final American League playoff spot in St. Petersburg, Florida September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
8 / 40
<p>New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez blows a gum bubble while standing in the on deck circle during the ninth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez blows a gum bubble while standing in the on deck circle during the ninth inmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez blows a gum bubble while standing in the on deck circle during the ninth inning of their American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Florida April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
9 / 40
<p>Fans hold Madonna photos as Alex Rodriguez waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, July 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese</p>

Fans hold Madonna photos as Alex Rodriguez waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, July 11, more

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Fans hold Madonna photos as Alex Rodriguez waits to bat against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto, July 11, 2008. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Close
10 / 40
<p>Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan during a parade before the All Star Game in New York, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East</p>

Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan during a parade before the All Star Game in New York, July 15, more

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph for a fan during a parade before the All Star Game in New York, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Chip East

Close
11 / 40
<p>Alex Rodriguez throws his helmet after he lined out to the Toronto Blue jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Alex Rodriguez throws his helmet after he lined out to the Toronto Blue jays at Yankee Stadium in New Yorkmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Alex Rodriguez throws his helmet after he lined out to the Toronto Blue jays at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
12 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gathers himself before talking to reporters about testing positive for using a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gathers himself before talking to reporters about testing positive for usimore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gathers himself before talking to reporters about testing positive for using a banned substance during a news conference at the team's spring training baseball complex at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 17, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
13 / 40
<p>Alex Rodriguez kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic baseball team's first practice in Jupiter, Florida March 2, 2009 as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. REUTERS/Hans Deryk</p>

Alex Rodriguez kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic bamore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Alex Rodriguez kisses his four-year-old daughter Natasha through the fence during the Dominican Republic baseball team's first practice in Jupiter, Florida March 2, 2009 as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Close
14 / 40
<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waits to hit at Yankee Stadium during a team practice for the 2009 MLB American League Championship Series baseball playoffs in New York, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waitsmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez stands with a towel over his head in a rain storm as he waits to hit at Yankee Stadium during a team practice for the 2009 MLB American League Championship Series baseball playoffs in New York, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
15 / 40
<p>New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninth after both of them scored on a hit by Jorge Posada in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2009 Major League Baseball World Series in Philadelphia, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninthmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees Alex Rodriguez celebrates as he crosses the plate with teammate Mark Teixeira in the ninth after both of them scored on a hit by Jorge Posada in the ninth inning in Game 4 of the 2009 Major League Baseball World Series in Philadelphia, November 1, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
16 / 40
<p>New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards inmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankee player Alex Rodriguez introduces Jay-Z and Alicia Keys at the 2009 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference following the Yankees 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference followimore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shows his 2009 World Series Championship ring at a news conference following the Yankees 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
18 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League basmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez awaits his turn in the batting cage prior to their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, California July 7, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
19 / 40
<p>American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands with fellow Yankees Nick Swisher, Andy Pettitte and C.C. Sabathia during introductions for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Anaheim, California July 13, 2010 REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands wimore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

American League All-Star Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees tips his cap to booing fans as he stands with fellow Yankees Nick Swisher, Andy Pettitte and C.C. Sabathia during introductions for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game in Anaheim, California July 13, 2010 REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
20 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaumore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez hits his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
21 / 40
<p>New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez makes a curtain call after he hit his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. On deck batter Robinson Cano watches. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez makes a curtain call after he hit his 600th career home run off Toromore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez makes a curtain call after he hit his 600th career home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shaun Marcum in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 4, 2010. On deck batter Robinson Cano watches. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
22 / 40
<p>Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor league rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees against the Dunedin Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius</p>

Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor leagumore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Fans watch from the stands as New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez loosens up before a minor league rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees against the Dunedin Blue Jays in Dunedin, Florida, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close
23 / 40
<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson sit courtside with supermomore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and retired wrestler Torrie Wilson sit courtside with supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 40
<p>New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Emore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees batter Alex Rodriguez attends a practice session before he officiates the opening of his Energy Fitness gym in Mexico City January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
25 / 40
<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany &amp; Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in Iraq, when he made a lunge at him in ceremonies before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" more

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in Iraq, when he made a lunge at him in ceremonies before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
26 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Game 4 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Gamemore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez strikes out against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning in Game 4 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
27 / 40
<p>New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated thmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez is sprayed with champagne by teammates after they defeated the Baltimore Orioles in Game 5 of their MLB ALDS baseball playoff series in New York, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
28 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with teammates as he sits on the bench during the Yankees' MLB American League opening day baseball game against The Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with teammates as he sits on the bench during the Yankees' MLB Amerimore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with teammates as he sits on the bench during the Yankees' MLB American League opening day baseball game against The Boston Red Sox in New York, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Close
29 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gestures as he arrives at the Yankees' minor league baseball complex in Tampa, Florida May 6, 2013. Rodriguez, who underwent left hip surgery in January, will begin his next phase of recovery and rehabilitation in Tampa, according to news reports. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gestures as he arrives at the Yankees' minor league baseball complex in Tamore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez gestures as he arrives at the Yankees' minor league baseball complex in Tampa, Florida May 6, 2013. Rodriguez, who underwent left hip surgery in January, will begin his next phase of recovery and rehabilitation in Tampa, according to news reports. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
30 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with reporters outside the Lakeland Flying Tigers visitor's clubhouse after reporting for his rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Lakeland, Florida July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with reporters outside the Lakeland Flying Tigers visitor's clubhousmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with reporters outside the Lakeland Flying Tigers visitor's clubhouse after reporting for his rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Lakeland, Florida July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
31 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez drinks from a cup during a work out prior to playing in a minor league baseball game during a rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez drinks from a cup during a work out prior to playing in a minor league basmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez drinks from a cup during a work out prior to playing in a minor league baseball game during a rehab assignment with the Tampa Yankees in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Close
32 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch while playing for the Tampa Yankees during the fifth inning of a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch while playing for the Tampa Yankees during the fifth innmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hit by a pitch while playing for the Tampa Yankees during the fifth inning of a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Close
33 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks with reporters following his rehab assignment for the Tampa Yankees in a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks with reporters following his rehab assignment for the Tampa Yankeesmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez speaks with reporters following his rehab assignment for the Tampa Yankees in a minor league baseball game against the Bradenton Marauders in Tampa, Florida July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Close
34 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league complex during a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league commore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez stands in the batting cage while working out at the teams minor league complex during a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
35 / 40
<p>New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the team's minor league complex for a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the team's minor league complex for a rehab assignment in Tampamore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the team's minor league complex for a rehab assignment in Tampa, Florida August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Close
36 / 40
<p>Bianca Damiano of East Chester NY waits for New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez to take the field for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson</p>

Bianca Damiano of East Chester NY waits for New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez to take the field for the Trenmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

Bianca Damiano of East Chester NY waits for New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez to take the field for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

Close
37 / 40
<p>New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez signs autographs before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. Major League Baseball is no longer negotiating a settlement with Rodriguez and could hand him a 214-game suspension, the New York Daily News reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Scott Anderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL)</p>

New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez signs autographs before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab game more

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez signs autographs before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. Major League Baseball is no longer negotiating a settlement with Rodriguez and could hand him a 214-game suspension, the New York Daily News reported on Saturday. REUTERS/Scott Anderson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BASEBALL)

Close
38 / 40
<p>New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez stands with local little league players during the national anthem before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson</p>

New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez stands with local little league players during the national anthem before plmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez stands with local little league players during the national anthem before playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

Close
39 / 40
<p>New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson</p>

New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thmore

2013年 10月 4日 Friday

New York Yankee's Alex Rodriguez reacts to a question at a news conference after playing for the Trenton Thunder in their rehab minor league baseball game against the Reading Fightin Phils in Trenton, New Jersey, August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

Close
40 / 40
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Syria's female rebel soldiers

Syria's female rebel soldiers

The women fighting on the frontlines in Syria.

2013年 10月 4日
Plane crash in Lagos

Plane crash in Lagos

Fifteen people are killed when a passenger jet crashed shortly after take-off outside Lagos airport.

2013年 10月 4日
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

Images from the U.S. government shutdown.

2013年 10月 4日
Defending native rights

Defending native rights

Indigenous Brazilians take part in protests to defend their territorial rights against government, agribusiness, mining and energy companies.

2013年 10月 3日

その他のスライドショー

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング