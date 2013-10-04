A-Rod's career

New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez attempts to present a charm from Tiffany & Co with "Rex" written on it to Marine Corporal Megan Leavey but has to make dodge Sgt. Rex, a bomb sniffing German Shepherd she handled in two duty tours in Iraq, when he made a lunge at him in ceremonies before the New York Yankees played the Seattle Mariners in their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine