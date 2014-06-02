エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 06月 2日 21:20 JST

Afghan war: Iconic images

Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanimore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from U.S. bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
Close
1 / 36
Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound amid the destruction of west Kabul, November 27, 2001. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound ammore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghan refugee children look from the window of their shelter in the former Soviet embassy, a huge compound amid the destruction of west Kabul, November 27, 2001. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 36
US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding everyone that the Taliban forces could be anywhere and everywhere. This sign is one of several at an area that Charlie Company named Camp Justice on the perimiter of the larger base. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
US Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of the US Marine Corps base in southern Afghanistan December 1, 2001 nearby a cardboard sign reminding everyone that the Taliban forces could be anywhere and everywhere. This sign is one of several at an area that Charlie Company named Camp Justice on the perimiter of the larger base. REUTERS/Jim Hollander
Close
3 / 36
A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) started its biggest ever food distribution in the Afghan capital, handing out sacks of wheat to more than three-quarters of the war-ravaged city's population. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. Worldmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A young amputee boy walks through the Eidgah mosque in the city of Kabul December 8, 2001 where the U.N. World Food Programme (WFP) started its biggest ever food distribution in the Afghan capital, handing out sacks of wheat to more than three-quarters of the war-ravaged city's population. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Close
4 / 36
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team hamore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 9, 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle
Close
5 / 36
Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghans walk down a hill in Kabul April 23, 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
6 / 36
A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops near Panjwaii village, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops nearmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A Canadian soldier shakes hands with an Afghan boy during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army troops near Panjwaii village, Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
7 / 36
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 23, 2007. One Canadian soldier was lightly wounded and an Afghan National Army soldier was shot in the shoulder during heavy fighting in the volatile Mowz-e-Madad area of Kandahar province. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 23, 2007. One Canadian soldier was lightly wounded and an Afghan National Army soldier was shot in the shoulder during heavy fighting in the volatile Mowz-e-Madad area of Kandahar province. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 36
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province of Afghanistan, May 18, 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
9 / 36
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weamore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
In this picture released exclusively to Reuters on January 17, 2009, Taliban militants are seen with their weapons in an undisclosed location in Afghanistan January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 36
Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in the Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
11 / 36
A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, capital of Paktia province, south of Kabul August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an electiomore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A crowd watches an Afghan National Army Air Corps helicopter carrying President Hamid Karzai during an election rally in Gardez, capital of Paktia province, south of Kabul August 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
12 / 36
Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire with a 120mm mortar during an attack by militants on Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire wimore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Members of a mortar team attached to the U.S. Army's Dagger Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade return fire with a 120mm mortar during an attack by militants on Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Close
13 / 36
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission nearmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission near Honaker Miracle camp at the Pesh valley of Kunar Province August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 36
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province,more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Close
15 / 36
A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Close
16 / 36
U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovejoy from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd Parachute Infantry Regiment at the Remote Sweeney FOB in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 8, 2010. CPT Whitten from Grimes, Iowa, and PFC Lovejoy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed by an IED on February 2. when on patrol in southern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
U.S. soldiers kneel during a memorial ceremony for Captain Daniel Whitten and Private First Class Zachary Lovejoy from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade combat team,1-508, 82nd Parachute Infantry Regiment at the Remote Sweeney FOB in Zabul province, southern Afghanistan, February 8, 2010. CPT Whitten from Grimes, Iowa, and PFC Lovejoy from Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed by an IED on February 2. when on patrol in southern Afghanistan. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
17 / 36
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Amore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
18 / 36
Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlingmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 36
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province in this picture taken August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion dmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED (improvised explosion device) blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province in this picture taken August 22, 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
20 / 36
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan, police said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakismore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Residents on horse-led carts hurry past burning fuel tankers along the GT Road near Nowshera, located in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province October 7, 2010. Gunmen in Pakistan set fire to up to 40 supply trucks for NATO troops in Afghanistan, police said. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 36
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Companymore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Private First Class Brandon Voris, 19, of Lebanon, Ohio, from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company stands in the middle of his camp as a sandstorm hits his remote outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
22 / 36
An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their base in Talibjan after a battle against Taliban insurgents in Musa Qala district in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their basemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
An Afghan man is detained by U.S. Marines from the First Battalion, Eighth Marines Bravo Company at their base in Talibjan after a battle against Taliban insurgents in Musa Qala district in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
23 / 36
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for tmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Graffiti left behind by Taliban fighters remains on the walls of a compound now used as a command center for the U.S Marine Corps's First Battalion, Eighth Marines at Musa Qala in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, November 10, 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
24 / 36
A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 13, 2010. The child was injured by an explosion. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand prmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A father wipes a tear away from his child's face during a Medevac mission in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province November 13, 2010. The child was injured by an explosion. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Close
25 / 36
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. Picture taken April 9, 2012 .REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gemore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A U.S. Army soldier from Alpha troop, 4-73 Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division checks his gear before a mission in the Maiwand district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 9, 2012. Picture taken April 9, 2012 .REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
26 / 36
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doormore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
27 / 36
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover dmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Jake Beaudoin, a U.S. Army Private of 508 BSTB, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, takes cover during a controlled detonation to clear an area for setting up a check point in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
28 / 36
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinookmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Afghanistan's Paktiya Province July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 36
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad provinmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers approach a suicide attacker after his vest was defused in Jalalabad province June 30, 2013. Afghan security forces captured a would-be suicide attacker before he blew himself up in Jalalabad on Sunday. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
30 / 36
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Close
31 / 36
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier keeps watch after a helicopter takes off near the landslide site in the Argo district of Badakhshan province May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
32 / 36
Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-e-Kanjak village at Adraskan district of Herat Province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghan National Army soldiers (ANA) take position during a gun battle between Taliban and Afghan army at Nahr-e-Kanjak village at Adraskan district of Herat Province April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
33 / 36
An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
An Afghan woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-Sharif April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
34 / 36
Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an atmore

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Afghan security forces take position at a residential building, where insurgents are holed up in, during an attack on the Indian consulate in Herat province May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
35 / 36
President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, more

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
President Barack Obama shakes hands with troops after delivering remarks at Bagram Air Base in Kabul, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
36 / 36
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 05月 31日
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

2014年 05月 31日
Coup in Thailand

Coup in Thailand

The Thai army takes control of the government.

2014年 05月 31日
D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

2014年 05月 31日

その他のスライドショー

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Elections in South Korea

Elections in South Korea

A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング