AFI Life Achievement Award
Actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Jane Fonda makes a face as she speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Martin Short and Steve Martin sit next to actress Diane Keaton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Woody Allen speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Steven Martin and Martin Short perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Morgan Freeman holds a note card while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Keaton speaks on stage as she receives an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Al Pacino walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Emma Stone speaks amid show attendees. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Keaton arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lisa Kudrow speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Diane Keaton embraces director Woody Allen as she arrives on stage to receive an award in her honor. Rmore
Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Warren Beatty walks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Meryl Streep blows a kiss while on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rachel McAdams arrives on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Reese Witherspoon speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Candice Bergen. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Richard Dreyfuss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Andie MacDowell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
