2017年 06月 16日

After the fire

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Missing person signs are displayed close to Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A woman attaches a placard on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Missing person posters worn by people. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Volunteers move pallets for supplies for people affected by the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A drone flies near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A man gestures as people write messages on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Local residents hang a banner over a balcony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A woman holds a missing person poster near the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
London Mayor Sadiq Khan listens to a woman at an event where he addressed a crowd of people near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Damage to the tower block destroyed in a fire in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she visits the scene. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A missing person notice in attached to a tree next to donated food near the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Flowers laid at the base of a message wall. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Clothing laid out on the pavement. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A woman is comforted as they stand near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A fireman's ladder rests amid the debris. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
A woman near the tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Food is distributed. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
The burnt building of Grenfell Tower (L) at Latimer Road. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
A woman lights a candle outside a church near the scene. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Extensive damage is seen to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Clothes and other supplies stored near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 15日 Thursday
Firefighters rest near the scene. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
Smoke billows from the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 14日 Wednesday
