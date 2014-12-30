AirAsia flight missing
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda Internationmore
Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missimore
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesmore
Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after more
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family membmore
Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from more
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for Amore
A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flightmore
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda Internatiomore
Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka Decemore
Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joinmore
A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy shipsmore
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur smore
A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, Decemore
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda Internationmore
Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the more
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Sumore
Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8more
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis cenmore
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for informatiomore
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center amore
A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501more
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabayamore
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Jumore
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airportmore
A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya tomore
