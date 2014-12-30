エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 12月 31日 04:05 JST

AirAsia flight missing

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda Internationmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 30
Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 plane at an undisclosed search area December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missimore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 31日 Wednesday
Republic of Singapore Air Force personnel survey the waters during a search and locate operation for the missing AirAsia QZ8501 plane at an undisclosed search area December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 30
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Members of the Search and Rescue Agency SARS carry debris recovered from the sea presumed from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Close
3 / 30
Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after she collapsed at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Government security officials carry a family member of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 after she collapsed at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 30
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family membmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) walks beside AirAsia's CEO Tony Fernandes after meeting with family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 30
Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel

Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Air force personnel carry luggage presumed to be from missing Indonesia AirAsia flight QZ 8501 recovered from the sea at Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Kenarel
Close
6 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 30
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for Amore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
A crew member of an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance plane says a prayer before a search mission to look for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501 in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
8 / 30
A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, north of Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flightmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
A crew member on an Indonesian Maritime Surveillance looks out the window during a search for AirAsia's Flight QZ8501, north of Bangka island December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
9 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda Internatiomore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 pray at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 30
Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka Decemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
Search and rescue workers prepare to load body bags onto a flight to Kalimantan in Pangkal Pinang, Bangka December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
11 / 30
Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joint search operations of AirAsia flight QZ8501 December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Ireng /Antara Foto

Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joinmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 Monday
Pilot of Navy airplane CN235 M. Naim holds a map to co-pilot Rahmad while flying over the Java sea during joint search operations of AirAsia flight QZ8501 December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Ireng /Antara Foto
Close
12 / 30
A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy ships and airplanes at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto

A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy shipsmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
A man points to the area of the search operation for AirAsia QZ 8501 on a map with the movements of navy ships and airplanes at Juanda International Airport in Surabaya, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/M Risyal Hidayat/Antara Foto
Close
13 / 30
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto

A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur smore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 Monday
A member of an Indonesian Hercules C130 aircrew watches through a window while monitoring the Belitung Timur sea during search operations for AirAsia flight QZ8501 near Belitung island, December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wahyu Putro/Antara Foto
Close
14 / 30
A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Antara Foto

A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, Decemore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 30日 Tuesday
A man places flowers down as a sign of respect to AirAsia QZ 8501 passengers in Batu, East Java province, December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Bowo Sucipto/Antara Foto
Close
15 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda Internationmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 Monday
Family members of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 cry at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 30
Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 Monday
Authorities monitor progress in the search for AirAsia Flight QZ8501 in the Mission Control Center inside the National Search and Rescue Agency in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
18 / 30
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Sumore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 30
Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family of passengers onboard missing AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
20 / 30
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng

Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 29日 Monday
Two members of the Indonesian Navy's Tactical Commanding Operator help with the search for AirAsia flight QZ 8501 on board a CN235 aircraft over Karimun Java, in the Java Sea. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Eric Ireng
Close
21 / 30
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family members of passengers onboard AirAsia flight QZ8501 react at a waiting area in Juanda International Airport, Surabaya, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
22 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis cenmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ8501 wait for information inside the AirAsia crisis centre at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
23 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for informatiomore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 talk on their phones while waiting for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
24 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center amore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 look at a passenger list inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
25 / 30
A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501more

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
A Changi Airport employee holds up a sign to direct possible relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore, at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
26 / 30
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabayamore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
A flight information signboard shows the status of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
27 / 30
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto

Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Jumore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
Family members of passengers on board AirAsia flight QZ 8501 wait for information inside a crisis center at Juanda Airport in Surabaya, Indonesia, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Suryanto
Close
28 / 30
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airportmore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
People related to passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501arrive at a holding area for relatives at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
29 / 30
A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya tomore

Reuters / 2014年 12月 28日 Sunday
A sign informing the relatives of passengers of AirAsia flight QZ 8501 from the Indonesian city of Surabaya to Singapore is seen next to an information counter at Changi Airport in Singapore, December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

次のスライドショー

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Stricken ferry adrift in Adriatic

Rescue crews work to airlift passengers off a burning ferry adrift off Greece.

2014年 12月 29日
In the heart of Ebola

In the heart of Ebola

Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia are at the center of the world's worst recorded outbreak of Ebola.

2014年 12月 28日
Last days in Afghanistan

Last days in Afghanistan

American troops on mission at forward operating base Gamberi in Afghanistan.

2014年 12月 27日
The stories of 2014

The stories of 2014

The news events of the past year in pictures.

2014年 12月 25日

その他のスライドショー

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Elections in South Korea

Elections in South Korea

A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング