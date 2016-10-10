エディション:
日本
写真 | 2016年 10月 11日 01:05 JST

Airstrikes hit funeral in Yemen

Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

Reuters / 2016年 10月 10日 Monday
A forensic expert invistigates the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Forensic experts invistigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Journalists and policemen inspect the secene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Firefighters try to extinuish fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Forensic experts investigate the scene at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
A police crime scene cordon tape is seen outside a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 10月 9日 Sunday
