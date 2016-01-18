Al Qaeda attack in Burkina Faso
Pizzas are seen on the terrace of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendid Hotmore
A soldier stands guard in front of burned cars across the street from Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Fmore
A French police officer photographs burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Jmore
Bottles of water are seen in front of Cappuccino restaurant after an attack on the restaurant and the Splendidmore
A forensic police officer exits the Splendid Hotel after al Qaeda militants killed at least 28 people from at more
French and Burkinabe officers inspect burned vehicles outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso,more
The "Taxi-Brousse" restaurant, across the street from the Splendid Hotel, is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Fasomore
A Burkinabe soldier films in front of the burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant in Ouagadougou, Burkimore
Soldiers secure the area in front of Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jomore
The burned-out exterior of "Cappuccino" restaurant is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 17, 2016. REUmore
Emergency workers stand outside the burned exterior of the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Januarmore
Police officers are seen outside the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stmore
A view shows vehicles on fire outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken frmore
Security officers take their positions outside Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still imagemore
An injured man lies on the floor near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTEmore
A general view shows fire beneath Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in this still image taken from amore
French and U.S. soldiers gather before launching a counter-assault on Islamist gunmen at the Splendid Hotel inmore
Burkinabe and French soldiers stand near the Splendid Hotel in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 15, 2016, whmore
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Strinmore
A woman who has escaped from the Ouagadougou attack receives medical attention in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Jmore
French soldiers arrive at the site of the attack in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Strinmore
People who have escaped from the Cappuccino restaurant exit a Burkina Faso military vehicle in Ouagadougou, Bumore
