Aleppo after the siege
A damaged jacuzzi tub is seen inside the manager's house of Sabbagh textile factory, in Aleppo's Belleramoun Imore
A general view shows damaged buildings at al-Kalasa district of Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People ride a train in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man sells cotton candy near a banner for Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A damaged textile machine is pictured inside Sabbagh textile factory in Aleppo's Belleramoun Industrial Zone. more
People ride a train at Baghdad Station in west Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Eymad, 54, stands at the entrance of his family's building at al-Mouassassi street in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanmore
A woman walks past debris along a street in Aleppo's Belleramoun Industrial Zone. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A boy rides a train as damaged buildings are pictured in the background in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A man with a light on his head, warms himself by a fire inside his damaged shop in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omarmore
Children play on a swing in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A graveyard is seen through a hole in the wall in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman takes a picture using her phone in a damaged neighborhood in Aleppo. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
People throw debris from a damaged building in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy pulls a gas bottle near rubble and a damaged vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Children attend a classroom in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A woman carries bread on her head in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Russian soldiers stand near a military vehicle in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A boy walks near a riddled wall of a graveyard in Aleppo. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
次のスライドショー
Nepal's month-long Hindu festival
Swasthani Brata Katha celebrations in Nepal as Hindus recite the stories of various gods and goddesses everyday for a month.
Eagle vs drone
A golden eagle is used to combat drones during a military training exercise at Mont de Marsan French Air Force base.
Man sets fire on busy Hong Kong subway
A fire breaks out inside a train at one of Hong Kong's busiest subway stations during rush hour.
Russian forces in Aleppo
Russian soldiers, allied with Syrian government forces, patrol the streets of Aleppo.
その他のスライドショー
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.