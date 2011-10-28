All things Lady Liberty

Visitors walk past the Statue of Liberty and part of the New York skyline, constructed out of lego bricks, at Miniland at Legoland Florida during its grand opening celebration in Winter Haven, Florida October 14, 2011. A symbolic 50 millionth Lego brick was snapped in place on Friday on a giant red octopus at Legoland Florida, as the theme park -- the fifth and largest Legoland in the world -- prepares to open to the public this weekend southwest of Orlando. A big draw is Miniland USA, where national landmarks and Florida cities have been recreated out of 30 million Lego bricks. REUTERS/Pierre DuCharme