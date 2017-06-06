Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose as they arrive at the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, France,more
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal pose before the start of the 42nd Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris. REUTEmore
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive at the Refugee Summit at the United Nations in New York. REUTERSmore
Pope Francis meets US actor George Clooney and his wife Amal during a meeting of the Scholas Occurrentes at thmore
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal leave the Festival Palace after the screening of the film "Money more
George Clooney and Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monster" out of competitiomore
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal pose on the red carpet for the screening of the film "Money Monstmore
Cast member George Clooney and his wife Amal arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the movie 'Hail, Camore
Producer George Clooney kisses his wife Amal at the premiere of "Our Brand Is Crisis" in Hollywood, Californiamore
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celemore
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celemore
Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Clooney, arrive at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Californmore
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin leave Venice city hall after a civil ceremony to formalize their wemore
George Clooney and his wife Amal stand in a water taxi on the Grand Canal in Venice September 28, 2014. REUTERmore
