写真 | 2016年 11月 16日 12:40 JST

America divided after election

Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A student runs with a Mexican flag with another student carrying a U.S. flag during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
A student runs with a Mexican flag with another student carrying a U.S. flag during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2016年 11月 15日 Tuesday
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) on the other, while demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Demonstrators chant in protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Demonstrators chant in protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Casey Carrion (R) carries a sign as she join protestors demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / 2016年 11月 15日 Tuesday
Casey Carrion (R) carries a sign as she join protestors demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Post-election Post-it notes are seen pasted along a tiled walk at Union Square subway station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2016年 11月 15日 Tuesday
Post-election Post-it notes are seen pasted along a tiled walk at Union Square subway station in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Protesters against President-elect Republican Donald Trump ring Lake Merritt's shoreline in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
Protesters against President-elect Republican Donald Trump ring Lake Merritt's shoreline in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger
A woman holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
A woman holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Woman embrace each other during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
Woman embrace each other during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protest against President-elect Donald Trump approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrators protest against President-elect Donald Trump approached in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A girl watches demonstrators rally together during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
A girl watches demonstrators rally together during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
A Las Vegas police officer stands watch as demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
A Las Vegas police officer stands watch as demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Ted Soqui
A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag while marching against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag while marching against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
A boy holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb

Reuters / 2016年 11月 14日 Monday
A boy holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria Webb
People paste signs on a wall opposite a federal building during a march and rally against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
People paste signs on a wall opposite a federal building during a march and rally against the election of Republican Donald Trump as President of the United States in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator wears a hat that reads "Immigrants Make America Great " during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
A demonstrator wears a hat that reads "Immigrants Make America Great " during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators march along the Las Vegas Strip in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Demonstrators march along the Las Vegas Strip in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
A protester holds a sign during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
A protester holds a sign during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Las Vegas police stand between protesters against and supporters of the election of Donald Trump near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Las Vegas police stand between protesters against and supporters of the election of Donald Trump near the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Las Vegas, Nevada. REUTERS/David Becker
Demonstrators march against President-elect Donald Trump in downtown Washington after leaving Lafayette Park near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Demonstrators march against President-elect Donald Trump in downtown Washington after leaving Lafayette Park near the White House. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol building in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / 2016年 11月 13日 Sunday
Demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol building in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lake City, Utah. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
