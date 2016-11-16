America divided after election
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carmore
Students attend a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the National Mall in Washington. REUTERS/Carmore
A student runs with a Mexican flag with another student carrying a U.S. flag during a protest against Presidenmore
Students protest the election of President-elect Donald Trump during a march in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Robmore
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, Califormore
Richard Scheerer, 29, displays his taped hands with TRUMP written on one side and expletives (not pictured) onmore
Demonstrators chant in protest against President-elect Donald Trump at the Trump International Hotel & Tower imore
Casey Carrion (R) carries a sign as she join protestors demonstrating against President-elect Donald Trump in more
Post-election Post-it notes are seen pasted along a tiled walk at Union Square subway station in New York. REUmore
Protesters against President-elect Republican Donald Trump ring Lake Merritt's shoreline in Oakland, Californimore
A woman holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump at Golden Gate Park in San Franciscmore
Woman embrace each other during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERSmore
Donald Trump supporter Kern Carlos Huerta stands in front of the Utah State Capitol building doors as demonstrmore
A girl watches demonstrators rally together during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattanmore
A Las Vegas police officer stands watch as demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trumpmore
Demonstrators march in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Ted Somore
A demonstrator holds a rainbow flag while marching against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New Yorkmore
A boy holds a sign during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Bria more
People paste signs on a wall opposite a federal building during a march and rally against the election of Repumore
A demonstrator wears a hat that reads "Immigrants Make America Great " during a protest against President-elecmore
Protesters hold up signs during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, Califormore
Demonstrators march along the Las Vegas Strip in protest against President-elect Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nemore
A protester holds a sign during a march and rally against President-elect Donald Trump in Los Angeles, Califormore
Las Vegas police stand between protesters against and supporters of the election of Donald Trump near the Trummore
Demonstrators march against President-elect Donald Trump in downtown Washington after leaving Lafayette Park nmore
Demonstrators gather at the Utah State Capitol building in protest of President-elect Donald Trump in Salt Lakmore
