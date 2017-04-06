エディション:
America in the Great War

An American gun crew from Regimental Headquarters Company, 23rd Infantry, fires a 37mm gun during an advance against German entrenched positions. Courtesy Library of Congress

Reuters / 2017年 4月 6日 Thursday
An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trench line in France, in 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress

An American Expeditionary Force doctor tends to an injured American soldier immediately behind the first trench line in France, in 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force are seen during a pause in fighting Courtesy U.S. Army

U.S. soldiers of the American Expeditionary Force are seen during a pause in fighting Courtesy U.S. Army
Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and captured several Germans in no man's land. Thompson holds a pistol taken from a German soldier killed by White. Photograph taken in Ancerviller, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

Two American soldiers, Corporal Howard Thompson and James H. White, who were part of a group that killed and captured several Germans in no man's land. Thompson holds a pistol taken from a German soldier killed by White. Photograph taken in Ancerviller, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers react to a gas attack in an undated photo, likely used for training purposes. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers react to a gas attack in an undated photo, likely used for training purposes. Courtesy Library of Congress
American, British, French, and German gas masks. Courtesy Library of Congress

American, British, French, and German gas masks. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers move equipment along a dirt road in Saint-Ouen-les-Parey, France, February 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers move equipment along a dirt road in Saint-Ouen-les-Parey, France, February 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers keep watch in a trench in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers keep watch in a trench in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers charge an enemy position. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers charge an enemy position. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France in 1917. Courtesy Library of Congress

U.S. Army soldiers playing baseball in France in 1917. Courtesy Library of Congress
Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Wounded lie in an American field hospital in Auteuil, Paris, France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American forward observation posts near Forges, France. Courtesy U.S. Army

American forward observation posts near Forges, France. Courtesy U.S. Army
A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

A U.S. Marine leads training on a shooting range in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers practice throwing hand grenades at enemy positions in Choloy, France, August 1, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Division stand in formation at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917 for service overseas. The division would later become the legendary 82nd Airborne Division. Courtesy U.S. Army

U.S. soldiers of the 82nd Division stand in formation at Camp Gordon, Georgia in 1917 for service overseas. The division would later become the legendary 82nd Airborne Division. Courtesy U.S. Army
American soldiers from the 1st Division during their journey overseas. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers from the 1st Division during their journey overseas. Courtesy Library of Congress
American troops undergo grenade gun training in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

American troops undergo grenade gun training in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. Marines form a line in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

U.S. Marines form a line in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen in Hermitage, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers of the Machine Gun Battalion, Company G, Second Brigade, gather around an outdoor kitchen in Hermitage, France, March 11, 1918. Courtesy Library of Congress
Princeton University students who have enlisted in military service learn about trench construction in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Princeton University students who have enlisted in military service learn about trench construction in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
American troops march down a road in France. Courtesy Library of Congress

American troops march down a road in France. Courtesy Library of Congress
An injured soldier is loaded into a U.S. Army ambulance. Courtesy U.S. Army

An injured soldier is loaded into a U.S. Army ambulance. Courtesy U.S. Army
American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the ocean liner Leviathan, March 6, 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress

American soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division react after arriving in New York City from France on the ocean liner Leviathan, March 6, 1919. Courtesy Library of Congress
Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Courtesy Library of Congress

Soldiers of the U.S. Army 27th Division parade in New York City after their arrival from France. Courtesy Library of Congress
U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service in the First World War. Courtesy Library of Congress

U.S. soldiers return to Washington, D.C. following service in the First World War. Courtesy Library of Congress
