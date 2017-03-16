エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 16日 10:30 JST

Americans fight Islamic State from the air

A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender dumore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
1 / 15
A U.S. Air Force ground director guides the KC-10 Extender upon its arrival after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force ground director guides the KC-10 Extender upon its arrival after providing mid-air refueling more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Air Force ground director guides the KC-10 Extender upon its arrival after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
2 / 15
A U.S. Air Force airman from maintenance talks to crew in the U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender during night maintenance getting ready to fly to provide mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force airman from maintenance talks to crew in the U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender during night maimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
A U.S. Air Force airman from maintenance talks to crew in the U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender during night maintenance getting ready to fly to provide mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
3 / 15
U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft wait in a hangar on a military installation at an Air Force Base in the Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft wait in a hangar on a military installation at an Air Force Base in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft wait in a hangar on a military installation at an Air Force Base in the Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
4 / 15
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during midmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
5 / 15
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer does some in-flight exercises to keep active after refueling coalition aircraft. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer does some in-flight exercises to keep active after refueling cmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer does some in-flight exercises to keep active after refueling coalition aircraft. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
6 / 15
U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender is seen during night maintenance at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender is seen during night maintenance at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender is seen during night maintenance at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
7 / 15
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt-2 makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt-2 makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extemore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt-2 makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
8 / 15
A U.S. Air Force technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Air Force technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
9 / 15
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller measures the level of fuel in a bladder used to fill U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force fuel controller measures the level of fuel in a bladder used to fill U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Emore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller measures the level of fuel in a bladder used to fill U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
10 / 15
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamadmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
11 / 15
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamadmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
12 / 15
A US Air Force fuel technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A US Air Force fuel technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabiamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A US Air Force fuel technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
13 / 15
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during midmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during mid-air refueling over Iraq and Syria air space. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
14 / 15
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender arrives after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender arrives after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender arrives after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

次のスライドショー

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Canadian refugees learn to curl

Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.

2017年 03月 16日
California's desert blooms as drought ends

California's desert blooms as drought ends

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.

2017年 03月 16日
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2017年 03月 15日
Rise of Europe's far right

Rise of Europe's far right

Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.

2017年 03月 15日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング