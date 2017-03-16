Americans fight Islamic State from the air
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender dumore
A U.S. Air Force ground director guides the KC-10 Extender upon its arrival after providing mid-air refueling more
A U.S. Air Force airman from maintenance talks to crew in the U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender during night maimore
U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk aircraft wait in a hangar on a military installation at an Air Force Base in tmore
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during midmore
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender flight engineer does some in-flight exercises to keep active after refueling cmore
U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Extender is seen during night maintenance at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gulf. REUTERSmore
A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt-2 makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extemore
A U.S. Air Force technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabian Gmore
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller measures the level of fuel in a bladder used to fill U.S. Air Force's KC-10 Emore
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamadmore
A U.S. Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support. REUTERS/Hamadmore
A US Air Force fuel technician prepares a KC-10 Extender prior to its departure at an Air Force Base in Arabiamore
A U.S. Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a fuel boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender during midmore
A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender arrives after providing mid-air refueling support at an Air Force Base in Arabmore
次のスライドショー
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.
California's desert blooms as drought ends
Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.