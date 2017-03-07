エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 03月 8日 02:16 JST

Americans in Mosul

A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
A member of the U.S. Air Force smokes at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S army soldiers exercise at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

U.S army soldiers exercise at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
U.S army soldiers exercise at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler speaks with Reuters at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler speaks with Reuters at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Matthew Isler speaks with Reuters at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. army forces participate in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. army forces participate in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 24日 Saturday
U.S. army forces participate in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 1月 25日 Wednesday
U.S. Special Operations Forces members inspect a drone used by Islamic State militants to drop explosives on Iraqi forces, in Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division clean the barrel of artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the U.S. army forces participates in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A member of the U.S. army forces participates in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 24日 Saturday
A member of the U.S. army forces participates in combat training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. army forces sit in a operation room with Iraqi army forces at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. army forces sit in a operation room with Iraqi army forces at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army amore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 24日 Saturday
U.S. army forces sit in a operation room with Iraqi army forces at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S. soldiers gather near military vehicles at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. soldiers gather near military vehicles at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
U.S. soldiers gather near military vehicles at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division play poker at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division play poker at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division play poker at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division train at a makeshift gym at a military base north of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S army soldiers walk at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

U.S army soldiers walk at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 Tuesday
U.S army soldiers walk at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division gather around an artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division gather around an artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / 2017年 2月 16日 Thursday
U.S. soldiers from the 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division gather around an artillery at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A U.S. soldier stands near a military vehicle at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A U.S. soldier stands near a military vehicle at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 26日 Monday
A U.S. soldier stands near a military vehicle at an army base in Karamless town, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Ramahi

U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Ramahi

Reuters / 2017年 1月 5日 Thursday
U.S. soldiers gather at a military base north of Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Ramahi
A member of the U.S. army forces takes position at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of the U.S. army forces takes position at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmmore

Reuters / 2016年 12月 24日 Saturday
A member of the U.S. army forces takes position at the U.S. section of a base for Iraqi army and Kurdish peshmerga forces in Makhmour, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
U.S. soldiers talk with their families on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers talk with their families on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2016年 11月 25日 Friday
U.S. soldiers talk with their families on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A U.S. soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A U.S. soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / 2016年 12月 14日 Wednesday
A U.S. soldier looks at weapons and ammunition belonging to Islamic State militants in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
U.S. soldiers play a game of football on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

U.S. soldiers play a game of football on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2016年 11月 25日 Friday
U.S. soldiers play a game of football on Thanksgiving Day inside the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
U.S. army forces stand during training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

U.S. army forces stand during training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2016年 12月 24日 Saturday
U.S. army forces stand during training in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
