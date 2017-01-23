エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 24日 01:30 JST

America's new first family

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brother Donald Trump Jr and his wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brother Donald Trump Jr and his wife Vanessa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in the motorcade. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House before departure for a church service. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House before departure for a church service. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pool
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 23日 Monday
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany watch. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women march on Washington

次のスライドショー

Hundreds of thousands of women filled the streets to lead an unprecedented wave of protests against President Donald Trump.

2017年 01月 23日
What the first ladies wore

Looking back at over 50 years of inaugural fashion.

2017年 01月 22日
World of women's marches

Women turn out for protests around the world in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington.

2017年 01月 22日
Inaugural balls for the 45th president

Inside the Inaugural Balls as Washington celebrates President Donald Trump taking office.

2017年 01月 21日

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

