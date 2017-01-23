America's new first family
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner look back as they leave the Inauguration Freedom Ball with her brotmore
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route as President Trump's son Barron looks out of a car window in tmore
Ivanka Trump and daughter Arabella Rose Kushner arrive for a prayer service with President Trump at Washingtonmore
President Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania and their son Barron during the inauguration parade.more
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance along with President Trump and his wife Melania. REUTERS/Briamore
Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner and their daughter Arabella stand on a balcony of the White House befmore
Donald Trump, Jr., and Eric Trump attend the Presidential Inauguration of their father. REUTERS\Saul Loeb\Pmore
Melania and Barron Trump shield under an umbrella during the inauguration ceremonies. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Ivanka and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive for the swearing-in. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House. REUTERSmore
President Trump embraces members of his family after being sworn in. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump, first lady Melania, son Donald Trump Jr. and daughter Ivanka. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Trump and his son Barron attend the Inaugural Parade. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds the bible and his children Barron, Ivanka, more
Barron Trump arrives for the swearing-in of his father. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump, and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Barron and Eric Trump arrive for inauguration. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania holds a bible and his son Barron looks on. REUTERS/Lmore
