Ananya Vinay wins Scripps Spelling Bee
Ananya Vinay of Fresno, California celebrates after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Nationalmore
Ananya Vinay celebrates with family after winning the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She said she felt "amore
Ananya Vinay celebrates after winning. Vinay plans to split the money with her 7-year-old brother and put it imore
Finalists Mira Dedhia, Rohan Rajeev and Ananya Vinay wait their turns to spell. The two determined spellers wemore
Rohan Sachdev of Cary, North Carolina reacts after misspelling a word. Competitors age 6 to 15 emerged from eamore
Isabelle Stetka, 14, of Barto, Pennsylvania, spells a word. In earlier rounds, some spellers tripped over wordmore
Alex Iyer of San Antonio, Texas reacts after misspelling a word. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
The youngest-ever competitor, Edith Fuller of Tulsa, Oklahoma, who turned 6 on April 22, was eliminated from tmore
Will Lourcey, 14, of Fort Worth, Texas, contemplates a word. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Erin Welch, 14, of Princess Anne, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Sheridan Hennessy, 11, of Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Julian Connaughton, 14, of Shohola, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Contestants wait their turn. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Daniel Larsen, 13, of Bloomington, Indiana. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Seated contestants watch. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Torah Smith, 12 of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Connor Lawrence, 14, of Keedysville, Maryland. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A combination picture shows Avril Regis, 14, of Pago Pago, American Samoa, watching competitors. REUTERS/Jmore
Jack Miller, 13, of Abilene, Texas, competes. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Amelia Ballingall, 13, of Manchester, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
