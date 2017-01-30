エディション:
Ancient festival in Spain

Masked revellers ride a motorbike during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 30, 2017. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West

Masked revellers ride a motorbike during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 30, 2017. Bell carrying dancers known as Joaldunak perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller dressed as a bear performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller dressed as a bear performs alongside dancers during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Masked revellers drive a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Masked revellers drive a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Revellers wear helmets and veils during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Masked revellers perform a mock bullfight during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Masked revellers perform a mock bullfight during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller holds a bottle of wine and smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller holds a bottle of wine and smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller pours red liquid over a dead fox during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller pours red liquid over a dead fox during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller looks out from a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller looks out from a car during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Assistants help to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Assistants help to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Joaldunak perform during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Joaldunak perform during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller carrying a chainless chainsaw harasses a photographer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller carrying a chainless chainsaw harasses a photographer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A masked reveller holds a flare during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
An assistant helps to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

An assistant helps to tie bells to a dancer during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
A Joaldun dances with a woman during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

A Joaldun dances with a woman during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
