Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. A bear paces around a filthy cage more
A starving lion is seen in its cage at Mosul's zoo. There used to be four lions. When the first two died, the more
A bear is seen in the cage of Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. When the military advanced into Mosul, Nour Park, whicmore
Mortar shells left behind by Islamic State militants are seen in a freezer at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERmore
A volunteer feeds a lion at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. "When the battle intensified, it was impossible for the more
A bear is seen in the cage of Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. Saif al-Bassef, a volunteer sent by the Kurdistan Orgamore
A cage which was hit by shell, allowing monkeys to escape, is seen at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. A shell hit onmore
A child shows his hand bit by monkey at Mosul's zoo. Another resident showed Reuters his son's hand, red and smore
Children play at Nour Park Mosul's zoo. The park, which also features colorful children's rides, sits in the emore
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. People living around the park told Reuters they had been more
A cage of an animal is seen at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man stands next to a hole by mortar shell at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People play in Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A sign reads "Nour Park" in Arabic at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A bear is seen in the cage of Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
