Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo

A volunteer feeds a lion at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. "When the battle intensified, it was impossible for the guard and animal handler to reach them," said the zoo owner, who gave his name only as Abu Omar. Neighbors had been feeding the animals, but when the fighting became too fierce, they could not leave their homes. Some of the animals starved to death. Others escaped or were killed in the fighting. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

