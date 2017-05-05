Antarctica's fragile ice

An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. A crack that could create an iceberg the size of Delaware - and destabilize one of the largest ice shelves in the Antarctic - has branched out and begun to widen more quickly, a scientist has said. Located on the Larsen C ice shelf, the fourth largest in Antarctica, the new Antarctica crack is an offshoot of a rupture that gained notice after growing dramatically in 2014, and last year was forecast to cause the separation of a 1,900-square-mile (5,000-square-kilometer) iceberg within years. Photo taken November 2016. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS

Close