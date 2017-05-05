エディション:
Antarctica's fragile ice

An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. A crack that could create an iceberg the size of Delaware - and destabilize one of the largest ice shelves in the Antarctic - has branched out and begun to widen more quickly, a scientist has said. Located on the Larsen C ice shelf, the fourth largest in Antarctica, the new Antarctica crack is an offshoot of a rupture that gained notice after growing dramatically in 2014, and last year was forecast to cause the separation of a 1,900-square-mile (5,000-square-kilometer) iceberg within years. Photo taken November 2016. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf. A crack that could create an iceberg the size of Delaware - and destabilize one of the largest ice shelves in the Antarctic - has branched out and begun to widen more quickly, a scientist has said. Located on the Larsen C ice shelf, the fourth largest in Antarctica, the new Antarctica crack is an offshoot of a rupture that gained notice after growing dramatically in 2014, and last year was forecast to cause the separation of a 1,900-square-mile (5,000-square-kilometer) iceberg within years. Photo taken November 2016. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2017年 3月 14日 Tuesday
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2014年 4月 24日 Thursday
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2013年 11月 1日 Friday
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / 2008年 11月 26日 Wednesday
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 Friday
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2009年 1月 20日 Tuesday
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Reuters / 2016年 11月 12日 Saturday
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2013年 11月 1日 Friday
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2013年 7月 16日 Tuesday
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2009年 12月 14日 Monday
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2014年 11月 1日 Saturday
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 Friday
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 7月 21日 Thursday
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / 2016年 7月 21日 Thursday
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2014年 5月 13日 Tuesday
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / 2016年 10月 22日 Saturday
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
