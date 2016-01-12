Anti-migrant protests in Germany
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of themore
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds an anti-mosque placard during a demonstrationmore
Riot police stand in front of supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a demonstrationmore
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, more
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction tomore
A person holds a protest sign reading 'Lying politicians need lying press' prior to a demonstration by anti-immore
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, hold a poster depicting German Chancellomore
Participants hold candles and a poster reading "Lepizig shows courage" during a protest against LEGIDA, the Lemore
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germanymore
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA carry various versions of the Imperial War Flag (Reimore
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germmore
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA takes part in a demonstration rally in Cologne, Gemore
A supporter of the anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds up a sticker for a photo during a demonstmore
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, more
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germmore
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction tomore
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds a sign that reads, "Protect our girls and wommore
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germanymore
