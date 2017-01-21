Anti-Trump inauguration protests
Police officers move protestors away from a car that was set on fire during protests near the inauguration. REmore
An activist demonstrating against President Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines omore
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against Presidmore
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a demonstration against the inauguration. REUTERSmore
People march to The Trump Building at 40 Wall St. to protest against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTmore
Students carry a U.S. flag upside down at a walk-out in protest to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Semore
Firefighters arrive as police stand guard in front of a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest on themore
A woman helps a protester after he was sprayed with pepper spray during protest near the inauguration in Washimore
A police officer stands near a car that was set on fire near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against President-elect Trump on the sidelinmore
Protesters link arms to block an entry point prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/more
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Tmore
Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelimore
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inaugumore
A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woomore
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest aheadmore
Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERSmore
People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration. REmore
Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York more
People rally against Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.more
Demonstrators against Donald Trump burn a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as they march through thmore
Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotemore
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore
Police officers react as demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its smore
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore
Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trummore
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protestersmore
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore
Demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump Inmore
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump reacts during clashes with Trump supporters in Washington.more
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump (R) clashes with a Trump supporter (L) in Washington. REUTmore
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circmore
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.