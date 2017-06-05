Apple developer conference

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about augmented reality. The technology, a feature of the wildly successfully smartphone game Pokemon Go, overlays digital information on real-world images and is seen as an area in which the keenly awaited 10th-anniversary iPhone can stand out from competitors. New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future. The company also rolled out tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, on stage. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

