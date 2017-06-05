エディション:
Apple developer conference

Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. Apple introduced the HomePod, a voice-controlled speaker that can make music suggestions and adjust home temperatures, taking aim at Amazon.com's Alexa feature and Echo devices. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing announces the new Apple HomePod. The HomePod speaker stands just under seven inches (18 cm) tall and is covered in fabric mesh that will come in white or gray. A computer processor will tune sound to the room and beam specific parts of music, like a singer's voice, toward the listener. Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks. Apple's Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company's Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats. Apple is expected to announce plans this week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, but initial changes were expected to add just a small number of capabilities. The company said Siri, which also competes with Alphabet Inc's Google Assistant, will now work across devices. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Kevin Lynch, VP of Technology at Apple, speaks near a projection of an Apple Watch. A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users' calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said. While Siri was previously available on the Apple Watch, the assistant's ability to automatically show information was limited. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the media photograph a prototype iMac Pro. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that Amazon Prime Video would be available on Apple TV and other Apple devices starting later this year. Apple has about 50 media partners that supply content to its Apple TV and on the television app on its popular iPhone. But Amazon.com Inc's service, which includes hit shows like "Transparent," has been a notable absence from Apple's hardware. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about augmented reality. The technology, a feature of the wildly successfully smartphone game Pokemon Go, overlays digital information on real-world images and is seen as an area in which the keenly awaited 10th-anniversary iPhone can stand out from competitors. New indoor maps of areas like malls and airports indicated that Apple might be laying groundwork to display information over images of those places in the future. The company also rolled out tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, on stage. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

CEO Tim Cook speaks during WWDC. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tim Cook, CEO, speaks under a projected picture of retired banker Masako Wakamiya, 82. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

John Ternus, Vice President, Mac and iPad Hardware Engineering speaks under a graphic of price points for the Macbook laptop family. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about the Apple Pencil for use with the iPad Pro. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks about Chinese translation. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

An audience member takes a photo of the Apple logo before the start of WWDC. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

