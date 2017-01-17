エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 18日 05:31 JST

Armed Houthi women on the march

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
1 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
2 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
3 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
5 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
7 / 8
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 8
もう一度見る
次を見る
Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

次のスライドショー

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, died at the age of 60 at the Columbus Zoo where she was born in December 1956.

2017年 01月 18日
Vevcani Carnival

Vevcani Carnival

Masked revelers parade the streets of Vevcani village as they mark Orthodox St. Vasilij Day. The annual celebration has 1,400 year-old pagan roots.

2017年 01月 14日
Elvis Down Under

Elvis Down Under

Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.

2017年 01月 14日
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.

2017年 01月 11日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング