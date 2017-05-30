Assault on final Islamic State enclave in Mosul
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul. more
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces rests in a house used as outpost during clashes with Islamic State figmore
A view of a part of western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks inside a building at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires against Islamic State positions at the frontline in western Mosul. more
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in al-Zamore
A man holds the hand of an elderly woman as they flee from clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinimore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police exits an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkimore
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire mortar shells towards Islamic State militants during a battlemore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police speaks on the phone at an outpost at the frontline in western Mosul. REUTmore
A helicopter of the Iraqi Army fires against Islamic State positions in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantimore
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home holds her baby during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A member of the Iraqi rapid response forces rests during clashes with Islamic State fighters in western Mosul.more
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police are seen on an armoured vehicle during clashes with Islamic State fightersmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to grab a mortar shell in a house used as outpost during clasmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police signals towards an armoured vehicle to seize firing towards Islamic Statemore
Displaced Iraqi people who fled homes during a fight between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants are seenmore
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces prepares to reach the frontline during clashes with Islamic State fighmore
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police carries ammunition in his backpack during clashes with Islamic State fighmore
An Iraqi flag flutters on an armoured vehicle of the Iraqi Federal Police at the frontline in western Mosul. Rmore
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home walks next to a military vehicle during a fight between Iraqi forcesmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REmore
