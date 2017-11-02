Astros win World Series
The Houston Astros celebrate after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven. Robert Hanashiro-USmore
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick celebrates in the clubhouse. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (center) celebrates with teammates with the Commissioner's Trophy. more
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the 9th inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrates after forcing out Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seamore
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is picked up by teammate Alex Bregman as they celebrate. Jayne Kamimore
Houston Astros fans celebrate outside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa after hitting a two-run more
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer carries the MVP award. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Brian McCann celebrate with teammates after defeating the Lomore
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (right) and second baseman Jose Altuve (left) celebrate. Gary A. Vasqmore
Houston Astros fans watch and cheer as their team plays in Los Angeles during a watch party at Minute Maid Parmore
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch in the first inning. Tim Bradbury/Pool Phomore
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel at bat against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in thmore
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is relieved in the second inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Smore
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inmore
The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Spomore
Los Angeles Dodgers players react from the dugout in the 9th inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig throws his bat after flying out in the third inning. Jayne Kammore
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel react after retiring the Los Angeles Dodmore
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager breaks his bat as he grounds out in the 6th inning. Gary A. Vasquemore
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates with teammates Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Marwin Gmore
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is hit by a pitch in the third inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USAmore
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is relieved in the third inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TOmore
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is relieved by manager Dave Roberts in the second inning. Garmore
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager dives back to first base ahead of the tag by Houston Astros first bmore
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson reacts after striking out in the 8th inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USAmore
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman reacts after scoring a run in the first inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-more
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve steals second in the seventh inning. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Spomore
Los Angeles Dodgers former players Sandy Koufax and Don Newcombe throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Jayne more
The Commissioner's Trophy is brought out to the field before game seven. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
