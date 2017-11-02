エディション:
Astros win World Series

The Houston Astros celebrate after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick celebrates in the clubhouse. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (center) celebrates with teammates with the Commissioner's Trophy. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the 9th inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel celebrates after forcing out Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager in the 9th inning to win. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is picked up by teammate Alex Bregman as they celebrate. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros fans celebrate outside Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates with shortstop Carlos Correa after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer carries the MVP award. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Brian McCann celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (right) and second baseman Jose Altuve (left) celebrate. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros fans watch and cheer as their team plays in Los Angeles during a watch party at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. throws a pitch in the first inning. Tim Bradbury/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel at bat against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the first inning. Darvish's World Series nightmare was compounded by a racist gesture made by Houston's Yuli Gurriel in Game Three. After hitting a home run off Darvish to put the Astros ahead, the 33-year-old Cuban was caught on camera using his hands to make a slanted-eye gesture from the dugout. For the second straight game at Dodger Stadium, Gurriel was booed loudly every time he came up to bat. Gurriel, who apologized and was spared a World Series suspension, took off his batting helmet and nodded at Darvish in a show of respect before his first at bat on Wednesday. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is relieved in the second inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers players react from the dugout in the 9th inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig throws his bat after flying out in the third inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and first baseman Yuli Gurriel react after retiring the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 6th inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager breaks his bat as he grounds out in the 6th inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer celebrates with teammates Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Marwin Gonzalez after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is hit by a pitch in the third inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is relieved in the third inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish is relieved by manager Dave Roberts in the second inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager dives back to first base ahead of the tag by Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel after hitting a single in the third inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson reacts after striking out in the 8th inning. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman reacts after scoring a run in the first inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve steals second in the seventh inning. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
Los Angeles Dodgers former players Sandy Koufax and Don Newcombe throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
The Commissioner's Trophy is brought out to the field before game seven. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 11月 2日 Thursday
