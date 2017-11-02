Astros win World Series

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel at bat against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish in the first inning. Darvish's World Series nightmare was compounded by a racist gesture made by Houston's Yuli Gurriel in Game Three. After hitting a home run off Darvish to put the Astros ahead, the 33-year-old Cuban was caught on camera using his hands to make a slanted-eye gesture from the dugout. For the second straight game at Dodger Stadium, Gurriel was booed loudly every time he came up to bat. Gurriel, who apologized and was spared a World Series suspension, took off his batting helmet and nodded at Darvish in a show of respect before his first at bat on Wednesday. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

