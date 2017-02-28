Australia from above
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australimore
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. more
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Westernmore
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Termore
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayersmore
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Grmore
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Amore
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the more
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. more
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
