エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 18日 03:40 JST

Australian Fashion Week

A model for independent fashion label Pageant walks among geometric sculptures. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model for independent fashion label Pageant walks among geometric sculptures. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A model for independent fashion label Pageant walks among geometric sculptures. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
1 / 30
A model for the fashion label Ewol wears colourful headwear. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model for the fashion label Ewol wears colourful headwear. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model for the fashion label Ewol wears colourful headwear. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
2 / 30
A model for We Are Kindred has makeup applied by mobile phone light back stage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model for We Are Kindred has makeup applied by mobile phone light back stage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model for We Are Kindred has makeup applied by mobile phone light back stage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
3 / 30
A model for ANX wears an open shirt exposing his tattoos. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model for ANX wears an open shirt exposing his tattoos. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model for ANX wears an open shirt exposing his tattoos. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
4 / 30
A model wears a red gown during a runway show for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model wears a red gown during a runway show for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model wears a red gown during a runway show for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
5 / 30
Members of the audience sit in the centre of the catwalk as they watch models for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Members of the audience sit in the centre of the catwalk as they watch models for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Members of the audience sit in the centre of the catwalk as they watch models for the C/MEO Collective. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
6 / 30
A model for Yousef Akbar participates in a runway show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model for Yousef Akbar participates in a runway show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model for Yousef Akbar participates in a runway show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
7 / 30
A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
8 / 30
A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model for Aqua Blu walks down the runway. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
9 / 30
Models walk past geometric boxes during a runway show by Ginger and Smart. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models walk past geometric boxes during a runway show by Ginger and Smart. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Models walk past geometric boxes during a runway show by Ginger and Smart. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
10 / 30
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
11 / 30
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop for the men's show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop for the men's show for the Katama label by American desmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop for the men's show for the Katama label by American designer Garrett Neff. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
12 / 30
Models for designer Gary Bigeni pose backstage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Models for designer Gary Bigeni pose backstage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Models for designer Gary Bigeni pose backstage. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
13 / 30
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen show. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
14 / 30
A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A model for Hansen and Gretel presents a creation. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
15 / 30
A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
A model presents headwear with a split brim for Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
16 / 30
A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks

A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A model for designer Gary Bigeni looks on. REUTERS/Steven Saphorelooks
Close
17 / 30
Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydneymore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
Australian designer Dion Lee during the first runway show of Fashion Week Australia on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, in Sydney. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
18 / 30
Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
Audience members during the show by local designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
19 / 30
Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Metal rings are featured in the hair design of a model, during a show by Sass & Bide. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
20 / 30
Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 14日 Sunday
Australian designer Dion Lee. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
21 / 30
Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australianmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Assistants wait to help dress models, alongside their outfits and photographs, during a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
22 / 30
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jasomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Models are reflected in mirrors backstage before a show by the Australian designer Steven Khalil. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
23 / 30
A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion houmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A clothes rack features an outfit to be worn by model Billie Adams before a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
24 / 30
Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
25 / 30
Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albumore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Audience members hold cameras as they watch a model pass by during a show by the Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
26 / 30
Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Models parade down the runway during a show by Australian designer Karla Spetic. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 30
A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A model walks through an open air courtyard during a rehearsal for a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
28 / 30
A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A model waits backstage before participating in a runway show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
29 / 30
A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A model looks up from her mobile phone as stylists work on her hair before a show by Australian fashion house Albus Lumen. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

次のスライドショー

Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

2017年 05月 17日
Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

A 25-year-old scientist representing the District of Columbia is crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant.

2017年 05月 15日
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

2017年 05月 14日
Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

2017年 05月 13日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング