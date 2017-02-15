Australia's immigration center on Manus Island
Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Gmore
A makeshift gym inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Detainees are pictured inside the Manus Island refugee camp. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Double security fences outline the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A detainee looks into shipping container accommodations inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boocmore
A sheet with a handwritten message against Australia's refugee policy hangs from a gate inside the Manus Islanmore
Bangladeshi Mohammad Rasel is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation more
Security fences surround trees inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
Images of detainees are pictured above doorways inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Hanmore
Security fences surround buildings inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTmore
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation more
Accommodation for detainees is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handoutmore
A detainee enters a building inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
A locked gate is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS
次のスライドショー
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control...
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
World Press Photo Award winners
The winning images from the 2017 World Press Photo Contest.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's firepower as it pursues its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in defiance of the United States and its allies.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.