2017年 02月 15日

Australia's immigration center on Manus Island

Detainees walk around the compound among water bottles inside the Manus Island detention center in Papua New Guinea, February 11, 2017. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
1 / 15
A makeshift gym inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
2 / 15
Detainees are pictured inside the Manus Island refugee camp. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
3 / 15
Double security fences outline the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
4 / 15
A detainee looks into shipping container accommodations inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
5 / 15
A sheet with a handwritten message against Australia's refugee policy hangs from a gate inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
6 / 15
Bangladeshi Mohammad Rasel is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
7 / 15
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
8 / 15
Security fences surround trees inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
9 / 15
Images of detainees are pictured above doorways inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
10 / 15
Security fences surround buildings inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
11 / 15
Authorities inside the Manus Island refugee camp in Papua New Guinea walk around the camp serving deportation notices to detainees. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
12 / 15
Accommodation for detainees is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
13 / 15
A detainee enters a building inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
14 / 15
A locked gate is photographed inside the Manus Island detention center. Behrouz Boochani/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 2月 15日 Wednesday
15 / 15
