エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 1日 23:45 JST

Australia's odd-shaped rural mailboxes

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Austramore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A variety of odd-shaped mailboxes found along roads in rural areas of New South Wales, north of Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 12
An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the townshimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old microwave used as a mailbox next to a more traditional box along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 12
A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, northmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A mailbox in the shape of a cartoon character along a road on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 12
An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a roadmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old refrigerator sitting between an old washing machine and a beer keg, all used as mailboxes, along a road on the outskirts of the township of Wollombi, north of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 12
An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/Dmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old beer keg used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 12
An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgemore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old oil drum and an anvil that have been converted into mailboxes on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 12
An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of thmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old cylinder used to cover an electricity box that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 12
An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-wmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old car engine that has been converted into a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 12
A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
A mailbox in the shape of an aeroplane on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 12
An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old refrigerator used as a mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Walgett, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 12
An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydnmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old wagon wheel and a replica satellite dish on the outskirts of the township of Parkes, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 12
An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray

An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-westmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
An old, traditionally shaped Australian rural mailbox on the outskirts of the township of Gunnedah, north-west of Sydney. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 12
もう一度見る
次を見る
Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

次のスライドショー

Who will be America's next top speller?

Who will be America's next top speller?

Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

2017年 06月 1日
Inside JFK's childhood home

Inside JFK's childhood home

The house where former U.S. President John F. Kennedy was born in Brookline, Massachusetts is now a national historic site.

2017年 05月 30日
Baseball for the blind in Cuba

Baseball for the blind in Cuba

The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version of blind baseball after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in...

2017年 05月 27日
Sydney's festival of lights

Sydney's festival of lights

Visitors take in the Sydney Vivid Festival of light and sound.

2017年 05月 27日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング