2014年 05月 20日

Austria's bearded lady

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. Wurst, popularly known as "the bearded lady," won the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest with the James Bond-theme-like ballad "Rise Like a Phoenix", before a global TV audience of about 180 million people in 45 countries. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

A child cheers during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria performs on stage during a concert in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Visitors cheer during a concert by Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader</p>

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) more

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Eurovision Song Contest winner Conchita Wurst of Austria poses with Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (L) and Culture Minister Josef Ostermayer (R) during a reception at the chancellery in Vienna May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

<p>A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

A participant dressed up as Conchita Wurst takes part in the Brussels LGBT Pride Parade May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives with her trophy at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Austria's Conchita Wurst smiles as she addresses a news conference in Vienna May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Fans take pictures as Austria's Conchita Wurst arrives at Vienna's airport May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Conchita Wurst celebrates with the trophy after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mogens Flindt/Scanpix Denmark

<p>Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Supporters of Conchita Wurst pose before grand final of the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark</p>

Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Conchita Wurst acknowledges the crowd after winning the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keld Navntoft/Scanpix Denmark

<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Conchita Wurst reacts after qualifying in the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&amp;W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Euromore

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Conchita Wurst performs the song "Rise Like a Phoenix" during the second semi-final at the 59th annual Eurovision Song Contest at the B&W Hallerne in Copenhagen, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst poses after an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014.

2014年 5月 20日 Tuesday

Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst gestures during an interview with Reuters in Vienna April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

