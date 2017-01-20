Avalanche destroys Italian mountain resort
Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanmore
A firefighter walks inside Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stands in front of the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola. more
Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanchemore
A supermarket is seen partially collapsed in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakmore
A still image taken from a video shows firefighters working at Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, afmore
Firefighters rescue a survivor from Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, after it was hit by an avalanmore
Members of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team are seen next to cars covered in snow in front of the more
A photo taken from a video shows the snow inside the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola after an avalanche. Guardia more
An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola after an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
Members of Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team work at the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpinmore
The snow inside the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico/Handout via REUTERS
A photo taken from a video shows a rescuer entering the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Guardia Di Finanzamore
The Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Soccorso Alpino Speleologico/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial photo shows the rescuers heading to Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout viamore
An Alpine Rescue helicopter is seen next the town of Assergi, central Italy, following a series of earthquakesmore
A member of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team is seen in front of the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalmore
Members of Lazio's Alpine and Speleological Rescue Team stand in front of the Hotel Rigopiano after an avalancmore
People walk in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
An Italian Police helicopter takes off after landing to supply food for rescuers at the Hotel Rigopiano after more
An ambulance speeds in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes after an avalanche.more
A woman stand on the balcony of her home in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakemore
A soldier patrols a street as an ambulance drives by in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series omore
People stand with their luggage in the town of Penne, central Italy, following a series of earthquakes. REUTERmore
A photo taken from a video shows a survivor, helped by rescuers, coming out from Hotel Rigopiano after an avalmore
An aerial view shows Hotel Rigopiano after an avalanche. Vigili del Fuoco/Handout via REUTERS
