Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A nurse touches the hand of Nawras Raed, a six-month-old Iraqi girl, at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontimore
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, sits at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontimore
Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, is carried by her aunt. The girl suffered burnmore
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. A new, specialist ward was openemore
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. That means they were born aroundmore
A nurse checks patient Nawras Raed at a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. "Normally nutritimore
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, lies as his grandmother prays. So famore
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Iraqi forces backed by a U.S.-ledmore
Iraqi girl Nawras Raed, six months old, lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Residenmore
A nurse checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. In the ward, a team of more
Ayham Ahmed, 5, who was wounded with his family in an explosion in Mosul, plays with his sister. On average, mmore
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. The diminutive patients are alsomore
Iraqi children lie in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Part of the problem, Legall said,more
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. One of the mothers from Mosul tomore
A doctor checks an Iraqi girl in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Many babies are broughmore
An Iraqi child lies in a hospital run by Medecins Sans Frontieres in Qayyara. Two children buried under blankemore
次のスライドショー
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern...
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the...
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.