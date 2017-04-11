Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on

Dua Nawaf, 8, whose family was killed in an airstrike in Mosul, is carried by her aunt. The girl suffered burns to the head and hands in an airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition that killed more than 100 people in the Mosul Jadida district last month, including both her parents. "The family told me this morning that she (Dua) had some problems, especially in the night, so we are organizing a mental health (assessment) for her," pediatrician Rosanna Meneghetti said, reaching into her pocket for a balloon, which she inflated and gave to the girl. Only the faintest hint of a smile appeared on Dua's face. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

