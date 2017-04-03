エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 3日 23:55 JST

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours after her rescue along other migrants from their drifting plastic rafts by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan coast April 2, 2017. The four day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships on Saturday during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours amore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A migrant baby girl is seen sleeping aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, about thirty-two hours after her rescue along other migrants from their drifting plastic rafts by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the Libyan coast April 2, 2017. The four day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships on Saturday during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
1 / 10
A rescuer tries to find his balance before taking a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. The baby was traveling on one of two rubber boats carrying over 200 migrants from North and Central Africa, Sri Lanka and Yemen and seen drifting some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha, the most frequently used departure point currently used by people smugglers in Libya. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A rescuer tries to find his balance before taking a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and remore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A rescuer tries to find his balance before taking a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. The baby was traveling on one of two rubber boats carrying over 200 migrants from North and Central Africa, Sri Lanka and Yemen and seen drifting some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha, the most frequently used departure point currently used by people smugglers in Libya. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
2 / 10
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB. "A week ago, I collected a dead body from the Mediterranean for the first time, and (Saturday) I carried a new life," Calvelo told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB. "A week ago, I collected a dmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB. "A week ago, I collected a dead body from the Mediterranean for the first time, and (Saturday) I carried a new life," Calvelo told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
3 / 10
Spanish rescuer, Asier Renedo, 37, hands over a four-day-old baby girl to a woman into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation. The operation was carried out by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open arms and lasted three hours. Migrants were transferred into the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, expected to reach the Sicilian port town of Augusta the following afternoon. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Spanish rescuer, Asier Renedo, 37, hands over a four-day-old baby girl to a woman into a RHIB, during a searchmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Spanish rescuer, Asier Renedo, 37, hands over a four-day-old baby girl to a woman into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation. The operation was carried out by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open arms and lasted three hours. Migrants were transferred into the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, expected to reach the Sicilian port town of Augusta the following afternoon. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
4 / 10
A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Benjamin aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro about thirty-two hours. The baby's mother, a 29-year old Nigerian woman, and her husband, a 34-year old worker from Ghana, were also rescued. They had lived in Libya for over two years and decided to leave for Europe after they had the baby. "We want to go to France or Germany, there is a future for our family there," Richard Ohene, the father, told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A Nigerian woman holds a baby girl as the baby's mother, Mariam, rests next to her other child, two-year old Benjamin aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro about thirty-two hours. The baby's mother, a 29-year old Nigerian woman, and her husband, a 34-year old worker from Ghana, were also rescued. They had lived in Libya for over two years and decided to leave for Europe after they had the baby. "We want to go to France or Germany, there is a future for our family there," Richard Ohene, the father, told Reuters. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
5 / 10
Migrants from Bangladesh are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue. Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean from lawless Libya in search of a better life. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants from Bangladesh are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue. Itamore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Migrants from Bangladesh are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue. Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for people fleeing persecution and poverty in Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean from lawless Libya in search of a better life. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 10
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta following their rescue. Nearly 600 migrants have died so far this year trying to reach Italy from North Africa, the International Migration Organization (IOM) estimates. Some 4,600 people are thought to have died last year. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Amore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta following their rescue. Nearly 600 migrants have died so far this year trying to reach Italy from North Africa, the International Migration Organization (IOM) estimates. Some 4,600 people are thought to have died last year. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
7 / 10
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta. In all, 181,000 migrants reached Italy in 2016, about half of the total who arrived in the European Union by sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Amore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
Migrants line up as they wait to be processed by Italian authorities aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro moored in the port of Augusta. In all, 181,000 migrants reached Italy in 2016, about half of the total who arrived in the European Union by sea. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
8 / 10
Migrants are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue about thirty-two hours ago from their drifting dinghies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Migrants are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue about thirty-two houmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Migrants are seen aboard the former fishing trawler Golfo Azzurro, following their rescue about thirty-two hours ago from their drifting dinghies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
9 / 10
A plastic raft overcrowded by over 100 migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A plastic raft overcrowded by over 100 migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
A plastic raft overcrowded by over 100 migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

次のスライドショー

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

Indonesia blows up illegal fishing boats

The Indonesian navy routinely destroys illegal fishing boats found in its waters.

2017年 04月 3日
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow...

2017年 04月 1日
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

2017年 04月 1日
Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

2017年 04月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング