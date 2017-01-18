Back to school at former Islamic State prison
Students are seen leaving, after class, the "Aisha Mother of the Believers" school which was recently reopenedmore
With no chairs or desks, around 250 children huddled in classrooms on mats to stay off the cold concrete at thmore
Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned this week to amore
The students, aged 5-15, were given notebooks and pens on their first day back on Monday by seven volunteers wmore
The school previously taught 500 students before being seized 2 1/2 years ago by Islamic State insurgents, whomore
The principal and teachers fled the area when Islamic State took over and parents stopped sending their childrmore
A student carries belongings in a plastic bag as he arrives to attend a class. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
With shattered windows, bullet strewn walls, debris and broken equipment still present, there is plenty left tmore
Students sit on damaged desks. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students gesture as they stand in line. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A student carries a Unicef-donated school bag. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students play. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students stand amid damaged desks and books. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A damaged laboratory model of a human head is seen. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A classroom used as a prison by Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Students' shoes are seen on a broken window. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
