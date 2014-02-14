Backstage at NYFW
A model is prepared backstage before presenting the Ruffian 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model eats a banana backstage before the presentation of the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Pizza boxes are seen backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model has her hair done backstage before the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Models await instruction before the Herve Leger show during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Stylists steam clothes prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People wait for the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models Charlotte Carey (L) and Devan Mayfield pose for a portrait before presenting creations by DKNY during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model reacts to having hairspray applied backstage before the Son Jung Wan 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People are seen backstage after the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models wear netting on their heads to protect their makeup before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Workers clean the runway before the Milly By Michelle Smith show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model board is seen backstage before the Nicholas K Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models eat pizza backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model stands backstage before presenting a creation by J. Mendel's Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model has her dress altered before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model catches up on homework before the Lacoste 2014 Fall/Winter collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models wait backstage before presenting the Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models receive instructions before presenting creations from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model is made up backstage before the Tracy Reese Fall 2014 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Models stand outside before presenting creations by Alexander Wang during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week in the Brooklyn borough of New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Models stand backstage before presenting creations by Pamella Roland during the Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Workers steam-iron clothing for models ahead of the Pamella Roland Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model poses for a photo before the Nonoo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model has her makeup applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model has her lipstick applied prior to the presentation of the Rebecca Taylor Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model has make-up applied before presenting the Jill Stuart 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Models pull faces as they take a "selfie" before presenting Carmen Marc Valvo 2014 Fall/Winter collection during New York Fashion Week, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Creations hang on a rack before the GS Shop Lingerie Show featuring Wonderbra, Anna Sui and Spanx Fall 2014 collections during New York Fashion Week, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Model Valeriya Planidina poses for a portrait before presenting a creation from the Marissa Webb Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A model is made up backstage before the Desigual Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model is made up before the BCBG Max Azria Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
