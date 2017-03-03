エディション:
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel

People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. Under an army watchtower and across the street from the concrete wall Israel has built in parts of the occupied West Bank, street artist Banksy has opened a guesthouse in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. Under an army watchtower and across the street from the concrete wall Israel has built in parts of the occupied West Bank, street artist Banksy has opened a guesthouse in the Palestinian city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from colonial times," a statement from the artist said, in acknowledgement of the historical role Britain played in the Middle East. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the world: Every room overlooks the barrier which is a symbol of oppression for the Palestinians. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from the ceiling, their faces covered by oxygen masks and oil paintings of refugee life jackets washed ashore. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did not immediately respond when asked if they had been aware in advance. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 3月 4日 Saturday
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
China's knock-off landmarks

China's knock-off landmarks

次のスライドショー

China's knock-off landmarks

China's knock-off landmarks

China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.

2017年 03月 2日
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.

2017年 03月 2日
Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

2017年 03月 1日
Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan before it closes for major renovations.

2017年 03月 1日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

