エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 02月 7日 04:55 JST

Barbed wire swings and cardboard sleds in Iraqi camp

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 12
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
2 / 12
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer cammore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
3 / 12
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wash dolls at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
4 / 12
Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi children launch a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
5 / 12
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
6 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 Sunday
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled from fighting Islamic State militants in Mosul, stands in the mud after heavy rain at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 12
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 12
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmemore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 Saturday
A displaced Iraqi boy who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, plays at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
9 / 12
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmedmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 7日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqi girls who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
10 / 12
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 12
Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Momore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 8日 Tuesday
Displaced children, who fled from Mosul due to Islamic State violence, play in Khazer refugee camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
12 / 12
もう一度見る
次を見る
Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

次のスライドショー

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

A group of migrants and refugees stranded for months in Athens block the visit of a Greek minister.

2017年 02月 6日
Massive street protests grip Romania

Massive street protests grip Romania

Romania sees its largest protests since the fall of communism over a decree which would have shielded dozens of politicians from prosecution.

2017年 02月 6日
Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Otonamaki is a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness.

2017年 02月 6日
Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Houston.

2017年 02月 6日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング