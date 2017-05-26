Baseball for the blind in Cuba
Yaineris Veg, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havmore
The visually impaired walk at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. The playersmore
A visually impaired man holds a special baseball with a little bell embedded so the player can identify its lomore
The visually impaired participate in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. The ballmore
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, inmore
The visually impaired wait for a baseball lesson to begin at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTEmore
Yubis Zapata, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havmore
Gilberto Arteaga, who is visually impaired, participates in a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, inmore
The visually impaired warm up during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/more
Filiberto Socarras, who is visually impaired, holds googles during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadmore
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo (L) and Yaineris Veg, who are visually impaired, put on eye covers before a baseball lesmore
Maikel Rodriguez (L) and Gilberto Arteaga, who are visually impaired, arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for more
Eli Duvergel, who is visually impaired, receives instructions while participating in a baseball lesson at the more
Alexander Rodriguez, who is visually impaired, searches for the ball during a baseball lesson at the Changa Memore
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Strimore
Carlos Miguel Lorenzo, who is visually impaired, reacts during a baseball lesson at the Changa Medero stadium,more
Eugenio Oquendo, who is visually impaired, is checked for injuries after a fellow player fell on him during a more
Equipment used for baseball for the visually impaired is seen at the Changa Medero stadium during a baseball lmore
The visually impaired arrive at the Changa Medero stadium for a baseball lesson, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Strimore
