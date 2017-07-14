Bastille Day in France
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observatiomore
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attenmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive more
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the traditionalmore
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, are seen prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
High-ranking officers from various countries use their smartphones. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigittemore
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump loomore
Tanks roll down the Champs-Elysee avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melaniamore
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with a woman as he meets the crowds following the parade. REUTmore
A French Renault FT-17 Tank of World War I is seen during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A camouflaged special forces member. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. Air Force F22 Raptor fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive more
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melaniamore
