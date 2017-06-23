エディション:
2017年 06月 23日

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 23日 Friday
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier guards a city hall compound, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
A government soldier guards a city hall compound, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A rescued resident points to the picture of one of the insurgent Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A rescued resident points to the picture of one of the insurgent Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Debris and fire is seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are onboard a military truck for reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force are onboard a military truck for reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An OV-10 Bronco aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
An OV-10 Bronco aircraft releases a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 Tuesday
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb during an airstrike, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
A government soldier helps his colleague after searching a house rooftop for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government forces display 11kg worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu" and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Government forces display 11kg worth 110 to 250 million pesos ($2.2 to 5 million USD) of high grade Methamphetamine Hydrochloride "Shabu" and the ISIS flag recovered by troops from the Maute group in a conflict area in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force prepare to board a PNP vehicle as reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 Monday
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force prepare to board a PNP vehicle as reinforcements, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Smoke billows from a burning building as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
Smoke billows from a burning building as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house, while conducting a security inspection, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
Government soldiers search a man who refuses to leave his house, while conducting a security inspection, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier searches a house for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 17日 Saturday
A government soldier searches a house for Maute group insurgents, while conducting a security inspection in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
A graffiti is seen on a wall of a back-alley as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 16日 Friday
A member of the Philippine National Police prays inside a mosque as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
Government soldiers are seen onboard military vehicles driving along the main road of Amai Pakpak, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 13日 Tuesday
Smoke billows from a burning building in Marinaut village, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 12日 Monday
Bullets are seen scattered on an abandoned hospital floor, as government soldiers continue their assault against the Maute group, in Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Black smoke comes from a burning building is seen after government troops' continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A joint group of police and military forces kick a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
An OV-10 aircraft release a rocket during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A joint group of police and military forces on positions while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Government forces enter a house as they conduct a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Soldiers and residents carry the body of a Muslim boy who was hit by a stray bullet while praying inside a mosque, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A joint group of police and military forces use a mallet to open a door while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 9日 Friday
Government soldiers watch an air strike while manning a checkpoint as troops from the government carry the continuous assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who has taken over large parts of the Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
A joint group of police and military forces guard while conducting a house to house search as part of clearing operations in different sections of Marawi city. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 3日 Saturday
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
Soldiers onboard military trucks ride along the main street as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 2日 Friday
A wounded soldier is carried on a stretcher to a helicopter to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 10日 Saturday
An OV-10 aircraft release a bomb during an airstrike against the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 6月 1日 Thursday
Smoke billowing from a burning building is seen as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 5月 30日 Tuesday
A Philippine Marine fires a weapon towards the stronghold of Maute group in Marawi City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
