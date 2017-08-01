エディション:
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. The U.S-backed SDF are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. The U.S-backed SDF are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa, a Kurdish official said on Tuesday REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
A U.S military demining vehicle leads a convoy on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Syrian Democratic Forces are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman and children are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
A woman and children are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
People are seen fleeing Raqqa on the back of a truck. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
People are seen fleeing Raqqa on the back of a truck. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women and a girl are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Women and a girl are seen in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces reacts in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Forces reacts in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Smoke rises from a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Smoke rises from a building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
People are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
People are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
A U.S military convoy is seen on the main road in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 Saturday
Fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Civilians are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 8月 1日 Tuesday
Civilians are seen fleeing Raqqa. REUTERS/ Rodi Said
