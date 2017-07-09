Battle for Mosul, from the beginning
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter looks over as he stands on the top of a humvee in front of an Islamic State militamore
Newly displaced people wait to receive food supplies at a processing center for displaced people In Qayyara, smore
Smoke rises at Islamic State militants' positions in the town of Naweran, near Mosul, October 2016. REUTERSmore
An Iraqi soldier stands next to a detained man accused of being an Islamic State fighter at a check point in Qmore
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State strongholdmore
People run in panic after a coalition airstrike hit Islamic State fighters positions in Mosul, November 2016. more
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces holds a flower during battle with Islamic State militants in the Mithamore
Displaced people, who fled Islamic State militants, cross the bridge in Al-Muthanna neighborhood of Mosul, Janmore
American army personnel gather at the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosumore
A displaced Iraqi boy holds a white flag as his family flees during the battle between Iraqi rapid response fomore
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Februmore
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter, February 2017. REUTERmore
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, March 2017. REUTERmore
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants imore
Islamic State slogans painted along the walls of the tunnel was used by Islamic State militants as an undergromore
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Irmore
A displaced Iraqi woman reacts as she waits in a street for a truck to carry her to a safe place, as Iraqi formore
A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State milmore
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militantsmore
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakmore
People walk in front of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battlemore
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyedmore
A destroyed room inside an abandoned building is seen in western Mosul, April 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinezmore
Cartoon characters defaced by Islamic State militants are seen at a children's hospital, in eastern Mosul, Aprmore
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in more
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul wait to cross the Tigris by boat after the bridge has been temporarily closed, at more
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clasmore
A view of a part of western Mosul, May 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room usmore
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Armmore
Members of the Iraqi army drop leaflets over the old city of Mosul, June 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi soldier from the 9th Armoured Division gives drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by more
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is pictured through a hole at the Iraqi-held positionmore
