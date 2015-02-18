Battle rages in Ukraine
Ukrainian armed forces take their position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Gmore
Journalists and the wounded driver of a car of a Ukrainian TV channel travel near an explosion after shelling more
A man pushes a bicycle along buildings damaged by fighting in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltsemore
A fighter with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic poses with his rifle in the village of Nikmore
Cannons of the Ukrainian armed forces are seen at their positions near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 1more
Buildings damaged by fighting are pictured in the village of Nikishine, south east of Debaltseve February 17, more
A military boot is seen at the road near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore
Fighters with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army ride atop of a moving armoured personnmore
Members of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army collect parts of a destroyed Ukrainiamore
Fighters of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army armomore
A man carries a sack of flour from a truck that is part of a Russian humanitarian convoy delivering food, in Dmore
A woman walks by a building, which was damaged by shelling last September, in Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTmore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand guard at a checkmore
A man walks past a destroyed Ukrainian army artillery cannon in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, Femore
The body of a woman killed by shelling lies in a vehicle in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Rmore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic rest at a checkpoint nmore
A woman sits in a shelter in the town of Enakievo near Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Holes are seen in a window damaged by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man injured by shelling stands near a damaged building in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Rmore
A man ice-fishes on a frozen river in Donetsk, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Youths inspect a hole caused by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman inspects the damage to a window caused by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bazmore
A member of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic makes a victory sign more
A woman walks past a damaged building in the town of Vuhlehirsk near Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTmore
Members of the armed forces of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand on top of a tracmore
A man sweeps the sidewalk near a building damaged by shelling in Donetsk, Ukraine, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/more
Locals walk past a destroyed Ukrainian army truck in the town of Vuhlehirsk, west of Debaltseve, February 16, more
Fighters with separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walk near a building damaged during fimore
A view of an explosion after shelling is seen not far from Debaltseve February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A member of Ukrainian armed forces takes his position near Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 16, 2015. REUmore
次のスライドショー
Portfolio: Fred Prouser
A showcase of the best images from Reuters photographer Fred Prouser, who died on Tuesday.
Red Cross attacked in Myanmar
Gunmen fire on a Red Cross convoy carrying civilians displaced by fighting between soldiers and ethnic insurgents.
Copenhagen memorial
Danes gather at torch-lit memorials in memory of victims after a gunman opened fire on a cafe and attacked a synagogue.
Migrant tide
Hundreds of people have died trying to cross from North Africa to Europe.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.