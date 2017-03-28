Battleground Mosul
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod nmore
Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike amore
People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al more
Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlmore
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State trigmore
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in more
Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaimore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes bmore
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosulmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosumore
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle againsmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosulmore
A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militanmore
A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Momore
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
