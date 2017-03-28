エディション:
Battleground Mosul

An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighborhood in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 28日 Tuesday
Iraqi firefighters look for bodies buried under the rubble, of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 26日 Sunday
People inspect burned shops after mortar shells landed in a market in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
A mortar is pictured in a damaged house at Dawassa district. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 21日 Tuesday
Smoke rises from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
Firefighters search for the bodies of civilians who were killed after an air strike against Islamic State triggered a massive explosion in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 23日 Thursday
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walks between damaged vehicles in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 18日 Saturday
Iraqi Federal Police walk inside Mosul train station in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
Damaged cars are seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes broke out. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 15日 Wednesday
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
A federal policeman carries his weapon as he stands near buildings destroyed in clashes during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A Federal Police member warms himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 19日 Sunday
A train station destroyed as a result of clashes is seen during a battle against Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 3月 16日 Thursday
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
