Becoming American
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nichomore
Immigrants go down an escalator after being sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los more
Actor Jeff Goldblum sits with his wife Emilie Livingston from Canada and their 22-month-old son Charlie Ocean more
Immigrant from Indonesia Kali Porter, 34. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrant Yalda Moradi, 43, from Iran stands with her daughter Lilia Koohian, 9. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants leave a naturalization ceremony after becoming U.S. citizens in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brianna Valanzuele, 14, (C) hugs her immigrant grandmother (R) after her grandmother was sworn in. REUTERS/Lucmore
Immigrants sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Scarlet Gammon, 53, from the Philippines sits with her husband, George Gammon, 59, before being sworn in. REUTmore
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. citizen Jeff Bates, 52, holds a U.S. flag as he accompanies his wife, Arlen Bates, 54, from the Philippinmore
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrants are sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Immigrant Esmat Aghaee, 81, from Iran waits to be sworn in. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
次のスライドショー
Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia
Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.