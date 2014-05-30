Before and after: Europe's floods
People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich Junmore
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaelamore
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERSmore
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of more
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-more
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of more
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Municmore
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REmore
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bmore
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May more
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rmore
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eamore
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Pmore
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bmore
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Micmore
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
次のスライドショー
The SpaceX spaceship
SpaceX unveils an upgraded vehicle which can now ferry passengers to the International Space Station.
It's a goal!
In Brazil, soccer goalposts can be found almost anywhere, from slums to sandy beaches.
Most hated men in America
A new poll ranks the most hated men in America.
Women of the Israeli military
Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.
その他のスライドショー
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.