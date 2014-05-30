エディション:
Before and after: Europe's floods

People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

2014年 5月 31日 Saturday
People walk through the flooded center of the Bavarian town of Passau, about 125 miles northeast of Munich June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People walk through the centre of Passau, about 124 miles north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Cars at a car dealership are seen in the flooded village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (

Cars are seen at a car dealership in Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle (
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

An employee works at the "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is flooded, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The village of Fischerdorf, near Deggendorf, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium" is covered with mud and damaged by floods in the centre of Passau, north-east of Munich on June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The "Theatercafe - Aquarium", renovated after the floods, is seen in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Gravestones are partially submerged by flood water at a cemetery in Schaerding, Upper Austria June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A cemetery is pictured in Schaerding, Upper Austria, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, north-east of Munich May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman passes Petra Breitenfellner's shop, "Geko", in the centre of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Petra Breitenfellner moves damaged goods out of her shop, "Geko", during a flood in the centre of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Members of the emergency services travel by boat along flooded streets in the center of the Bavarian town of Passau, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People walk through the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her flood-damaged shop, "Geko", in the center of the south-eastern Bavarian city of Passau June 7, 2013.REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Shop owner Petra Breitenfellner stands in her shop, "Geko", in the center of Passau, May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Heating oil is seen on water in the flooded center of Passau, June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The center of Passau, is pictured May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
