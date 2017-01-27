エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 01月 27日 23:20 JST

Being President Trump

President Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 18
President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (R), takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kellmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly (R), takes the stage to deliver remarks at Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 18
President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump walks through the Colonnade to the Oval Office after returning to the White House in Washington, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 18
The Marine One helicopter transporting President Donald Trump is seen as it departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a trip to Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Marine One helicopter transporting President Donald Trump is seen as it departs from the South Lawn of themore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
The Marine One helicopter transporting President Donald Trump is seen as it departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a trip to Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 18
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Marymore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for travel to Philadelphia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 18
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Janmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 18
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Janmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 18
An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Jmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
An attendee uses her iPhone to record President Donald Trump speaking during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
8 / 18
President Donald Trump signs autographs for onlookers as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump signs autographs for onlookers as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrewsmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump signs autographs for onlookers as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 18
President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Mike Pence return to the White House after a visit to Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Mike Pence return to the White House after a visit to Homeland Smore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 26日 Thursday
President Donald Trump (R) and Vice President Mike Pence return to the White House after a visit to Homeland Security headquarters in Washington, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 18
President Donald Trump signs the executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. With Trump (L-R) are Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and head of the White House Trade Council Peter Navarro. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump signs the executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy in the Oval Omore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 27日 Friday
President Donald Trump signs the executive order for the reinstatement of the Mexico City Policy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. With Trump (L-R) are Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and head of the White House Trade Council Peter Navarro. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 18
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) embraces Communications Director Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion between President Donald Trump and labor leaders, after Spicer's first press briefing at the White House in Washington, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) embraces Communications Director Sean Spicer as he joins amore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 24日 Tuesday
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway (2nd R) embraces Communications Director Sean Spicer as he joins a roundtable discussion between President Donald Trump and labor leaders, after Spicer's first press briefing at the White House in Washington, January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 18
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Vimore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a visit to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Langley, Virginia January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 18
President Donald Trump sings while accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump sings while accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
President Donald Trump sings while accompanied by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a prayer service at Washington National Cathedral the morning after his inauguration, in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 18
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family (rear), wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family (rear), wife Melania Trump andmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family (rear), wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump, as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, at the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Close
15 / 18
President Donald Trump walks with wife Melania and son Barron during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump walks with wife Melania and son Barron during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, Januamore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
President Donald Trump walks with wife Melania and son Barron during the Inaugural Parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 18
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as president on the West front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as president on the West frontmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 22日 Sunday
President-elect Donald Trump arrives at inauguration ceremonies swearing him in as president on the West front of the Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 18
The White House is seen the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The White House is seen the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2017. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
The White House is seen the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 18
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside the Congress of Tomorrow

Inside the Congress of Tomorrow

次のスライドショー

Inside the Congress of Tomorrow

Inside the Congress of Tomorrow

Republicans gather in Philadelphia for a three-day 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" retreat.

2017年 01月 27日
Gambia celebrates arrival of new president

Gambia celebrates arrival of new president

Thousands of people line the streets of Gambia's capital Banjul to welcome home new President Adama Barrow days after authoritarian leader Yahya Jammeh flees...

2017年 01月 27日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 01月 27日
China's megacity symmetry

China's megacity symmetry

The government has ordered that Chinese cities must avoid looking identical in their urban development and focus on each city's unique historical value.

2017年 01月 27日

その他のスライドショー

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング