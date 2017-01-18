エディション:
Berlin Fashion Week

Models present creations by Esther Perbandt at the Volksbuehne theater during the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017 in Berlin. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / 2017年 1月 18日 Wednesday
A model presents a creation by Esther Perbandt. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A model presents a creation by Esther Perbandt. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A model presents a creation by Esther Perbandt. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Models present creations by Esther Perbandt. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Models present creations by Lena Hoschek. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A model presents a creation by Lena Hoschek. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Models present creations by label Holy Ghost. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

