写真 | 2017年 02月 16日

Best in Show at Westminster

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York.

2017年 2月 16日
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steak at Sardi's in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for photographers at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for photographers at Madison Square Garden.

2017年 2月 15日
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for photographers at Madison Square Garden. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, accepts a treat from her handler, Kent Boyles during a visit to One World Observatory atop One World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, accepts a tmore

2017年 2月 16日
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, accepts a treat from her handler, Kent Boyles during a visit to One World Observatory atop One World Trade Center in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging.

2017年 2月 15日
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging.

2017年 2月 15日
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rumor poses for photographers with her handler Kent Boyles. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Rumor poses for photographers with her handler Kent Boyles.

2017年 2月 15日
Rumor poses for photographers with her handler Kent Boyles. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Rumor poses for photographers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Rumor poses for photographers.

2017年 2月 15日
Rumor poses for photographers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mallori Seifert, the winner of the Jr. Showmanship competition waits as her Beagle defecates in the judging ring after competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Mallori Seifert, the winner of the Jr. Showmanship competition waits as her Beagle defecates in the judging ring after competition.

2017年 2月 15日
Mallori Seifert, the winner of the Jr. Showmanship competition waits as her Beagle defecates in the judging ring after competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Tanner, a Norwich Terrier and winner of the Terrier Group, runs in the judging ring during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tanner, a Norwich Terrier and winner of the Terrier Group, runs in the judging ring during competition.

2017年 2月 15日
Tanner, a Norwich Terrier and winner of the Terrier Group, runs in the judging ring during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Neapolitan Mastiff stands in the ring during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Neapolitan Mastiff stands in the ring during judging in the Working Group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Neapolitan Mastiff stands in the ring during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Komondor runs during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Komondor runs during judging in the Working Group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Komondor runs during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Dogue de Bordeaux yawns on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Dogue de Bordeaux yawns on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Dogue de Bordeaux yawns on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Boxer named Devlin wins the Working group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A Boxer named Devlin wins the Working group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Boxer named Devlin wins the Working group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition.

2017年 2月 14日
A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Devlin, a Boxer, is lifted by her handler Diego Garcia after winning the Working Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Devlin, a Boxer, is lifted by her handler Diego Garcia after winning the Working Group judging.

2017年 2月 15日
Devlin, a Boxer, is lifted by her handler Diego Garcia after winning the Working Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group.

2017年 2月 14日
Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Great Dane and its handler stand on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Great Dane and its handler stand on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Great Dane and its handler stand on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group.

2017年 2月 14日
Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Adrian, an Irish Setter is run by his handler Adam Bernardin while winning the Sporting Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Adrian, an Irish Setter is run by his handler Adam Bernardin while winning the Sporting Group judging.

2017年 2月 15日
Adrian, an Irish Setter is run by his handler Adam Bernardin while winning the Sporting Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Devlin, a Boxer, and winner of the Working Group is run by her handler Diego Garcia during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Devlin, a Boxer, and winner of the Working Group is run by her handler Diego Garcia during judging.

2017年 2月 15日
Devlin, a Boxer, and winner of the Working Group is run by her handler Diego Garcia during judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group.

2017年 2月 15日
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
