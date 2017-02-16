Best in Show at Westminster
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, is fed steamore
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, poses for pmore
Rumor, a German shepherd and winner of Best In Show at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, accepts a tmore
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rumor is run by Handler Kent Boyles during the final judging. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rumor poses for photographers with her handler Kent Boyles. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Rumor poses for photographers. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Mallori Seifert, the winner of the Jr. Showmanship competition waits as her Beagle defecates in the judging rimore
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Tanner, a Norwich Terrier and winner of the Terrier Group, runs in the judging ring during competition. REUTERmore
A Neapolitan Mastiff stands in the ring during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Komondor runs during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Dogue de Bordeaux yawns on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Boxer named Devlin wins the Working group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A young handler poses her Rhodesian Ridgeback during competition. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Clumber Spaniel is inspected during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Devlin, a Boxer, is lifted by her handler Diego Garcia after winning the Working Group judging. REUTERS/Mike Smore
Aftin, a Miniature Poodle, wins the Non-Sporting group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A Great Dane and its handler stand on the sidelines during judging in the Working Group. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chuckie, a Pekingese, wins the Toy group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Adrian, an Irish Setter is run by his handler Adam Bernardin while winning the Sporting Group judging. REUTERSmore
A Clumber Spaniel stands before a fan as he waits on the sidelines during judging in the Sporting Group. REUTEmore
Devlin, a Boxer, and winner of the Working Group is run by her handler Diego Garcia during judging. REUTERS/Mimore
A Norwich Terrier named Tanner wins the Terrier group. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
次のスライドショー
Tensions flare in Paris
Protesters clash with police over a case of alleged police brutality of a 22-year-old man identified by his first name, Theo, in which a policeman has been...
The settlements today
Life inside the Israeli settlements of the occupied West Bank.
Australia's immigration center on Manus Island
Inside the Australian offshore detention camp on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, which houses around 860 men seeking asylum.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control...
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.