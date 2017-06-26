Best of BET Awards
DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Awamore
New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
