エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 27日 00:12 JST

Best of BET Awards

DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
DJ Khaled, Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 35
Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Bobby Brown (R) and New Edition perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 35
Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Mary J. Blige and A$AP Rocky perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 35
Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Roman GianArthur. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 35
Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Trey Songz performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 35
Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Yara Shahidi poses with her Youngstars Award. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 35
Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Jessie Reyez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 35
Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Havoc and Lil Kim. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 35
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 35
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Bruno Mars performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 35
Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Future and Kendrick Lamar perform "Mask Off." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 35
Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Sza performs "Love Galore." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 35
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 35
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 35
Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Big Sean performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 35
Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Tamar Braxton performs "My Man." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 35
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Male Hip-Hop Artist award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 35
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Awamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
(L-R) Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smitha and Queen Latifah present the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 35
New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
New Edition performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 35
New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
New Edition, including Bobby Brown, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 35
Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Swae Lee (L) and French Montana perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 35
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Mary J. Blige performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 35
Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Maxwell performs "Gods". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 35
Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Chance the Rapper accepts the Humanitarian Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 35
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 35
Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Trey Songz (R) performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 35
Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Solange poses backstage with her Centric Award for "Cranes in the Sky". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 35
Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Future performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 35
Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Actor Jamie Foxx presents an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 35
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Chance the Rapper accepts the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 35
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Chris Brown performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 35
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Migos performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 35
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Lecrae accepts the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel Inspirational award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 35
Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
Show host Leslie Jones speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 35
La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 6月 26日 Monday
La La Anthony and Kofi speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 35
もう一度見る
次を見る
London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

次のスライドショー

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018

Highlights from London's Fashion Week Men's.

2017年 06月 13日
Best of Tony Awards

Best of Tony Awards

'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.

2017年 06月 12日
AFI Life Achievement Award

AFI Life Achievement Award

The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.

2017年 06月 9日
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal and George Clooney welcome twins

Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...

2017年 06月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Trump meets Modi

Trump meets Modi

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold their first face-to-face meeting in Washington seeking to boost U.S.-Indian relations despite differences over trade, the Paris climate accord and immigration.

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Venezuela's symphony of protests

Protesters play violins, flutes and guitars as they take to the streets of Caracas in demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Asylum seekers stuck in Canadian legal limbo

Thousands of people who fled to Canada to escape President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migrants have become trapped in legal limbo because of an overburdened refugee system, struggling to find work, permanent housing or enroll their children in schools.

New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter Burling becoming the youngest helmsman to secure the America's Cup.

Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

Thousands flee besieged Philippine city

Nearly 250,000 residents of Marawi City have fled fighting between government troops and rebels allied with Islamic State.

Celebrating Eid

Celebrating Eid

Muslims around the world celebrate the Eid-al-Fitr religious holiday as they mark the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

London tower blocks evacuated

London tower blocks evacuated

Residents are forced to evacuate after 34 high-rise apartment blocks failed fire safety checks carried out after the deadly Grenfell Tower blaze in London.

Landslide buries Chinese village

Landslide buries Chinese village

Almost 100 people are missing after a landslide engulfed Xinmo village in mountainous Sichuan province as dawn broke.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Highlights from Britain's largest outdoor music festival, featuring headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング